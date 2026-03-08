Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Try to Make Sense of the Trey Hendrickson Situation After Maxx Crosby Becomes a Bengals Rival

Former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chad Johnson doesn’t believe the Baltimore Ravens automatically become a contender after acquiring pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Raiders. Johnson says that Baltimore’s offense, especially Lamar Jackson, needs to deliver in the postseason for a deep run, something Jackson has yet to prove.

Still, Johnson thinks his Bengals could be in trouble now that Crosby has made a division rival even stronger. With Steelers defensive captain TJ Watt dominating, Browns’ Myles Garrett coming off a historic 23-sack season, and now Crosby in the mix as well, Johnson feels bad for Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who has to face these guys twice a year.

With one of the worst offensive lines in the league protecting him, and after taking 17 sacks in 8 games last year, Burrow could be in for a rude awakening this year. And it gets worse for the team, as Johnson’s co-host on Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe, pointed out.

Sharpe said the Bengals most certainly fumbled the defensive end Trey Hendrickson situation. They made themselves weaker by letting a player with back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons walk for nothing. Meanwhile, the Raiders got two first-round picks for Crosby, and the Dallas Cowboys got DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks for Micah Parsons.

“I don’t know what you guys [the Bengals] are doing. Help me understand… you had Trey Hendrickson, somebody tried to make a trade for him last year, you hold on to him. Now you’re letting him go into free agency, you get nothing. What sense does that make, Ocho?” Sharpe asked his co-host.

“If you know you’re not going to sign him back, you gotta let him go. I’ve got to trade you and get something for you,” added the former tight end. And Ocho agreed with this take. “That’s crazy,” he exclaimed at the end.

Unc & Ocho love the Ravens trading for Maxx Crosby…Meanwhile Shannon is confused by the Bengals letting Trey Hendrickson walk and get nothing in return @ShannonSharpe | @Ochocinco | #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/XBLnDb4dtJ — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) March 8, 2026

While Sharpe has some points, the Bengals didn’t really receive any strong offers for Hendrickson last year. Reports suggest they didn’t even get a second-round pick for him and were only offered a measly fourth-rounder because of the DE’s contract situation and age. He’s 31, while Crosby is 28 and Parsons is 26. That’s why the Bengals decided to hold on to him, and after a down year, they couldn’t afford to tag him.

With that said, the Bengals must draft a defensive stalwart at the edge position this year with their 10th overall pick or go after a veteran in free agency. Their run defense was abysmal as well, so the DT position needs work, along with some upgrades at linebacker and safety.

Then there are the offensive trenchmen. They have already re-signed Dalton Risner to a one-year contract, and now they will have to make a few more moves up front, including figuring out how to handle the contract situation of starting center Ted Karras, who is entering the final year of his contract. Safe to say, some interesting times lie ahead for this team.