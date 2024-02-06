“What Average Fan is Going to be Able to Pay $6,000?”: Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson Discuss the Biggest Problem That Comes With High Super Bowl Ticket Prices

With the Super Bowl being just around the corner, limelights are its ticket prices, with the cheapest coming at an eye-watering price of $6,000. The prices have baffled most, including veterans like Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, hitting the roof this year. In a segment on ‘The Nightcap’, one of the funniest duo of NFL veterans presented their concerns for fans who might not want to spend so much to attend the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl.

Shannon Sharpe, who had a financially difficult childhood, understands the issue of spending on tickets that start from $6000. On the flip side, Chad Johnson known for his thrifty nature, empathized with those who might not want to spend so much on the SB. Going back and forth on the show, the two raised some pertinent questions while infusing it with their humor.

“When you got tickets starting out at $6000..what average fan is going to be able to pay $6000?” Shannon asked away.

Ocho while claiming that ‘they’re priced out’ listened to Unc, who added more,

“‘I’m just coming for the game’…well what you gonna sleep in your car?”

Sharpe raised an issue that an average Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers fan should encounter. Ticket Rev gave an estimation of the hike referencing prices as of Jan. 29. The cheapest ticket stands at $8,145 reaching a whopping $80,100 for suites near 30-35-yard lines. The $4000 from last year leaves very little room for average fans to afford logistics for the Super Bowl. But, for those who might still want to come, Chad Johnson has some ideas in the pitcher.

Chad Johnson Pitches Shannon Sharpe Humorously Genius Ideas to attend the Super Bowl in Budget

As the Nightcap duo navigated the issue, Chad Johnson had some hilarious suggestions to go through without spending a fortune.

“I have no problem sleeping in my car and if I am gotta use a bathroom…I go to a 24 hour 7-eleven,” added Chad Johnson his unapologetically frugal demeanor.

Chad Johnson also found a way around inflated food prices suggesting buying gum to use the bathroom. However, as this might interest a few who want to attend the Super Bowl, Unc was annoyed to his core.

“I ain’t letting you drop no stinky load in my bathroom if you ain’t buying any potato chips, no gas…NO”, replied Unc pretending to be the manager.

However, as adamant as Ocho is on spending the least possible, he leaves no choice but for Sharpe to call his plan a disappointment. While it could be just laughs for Johnson who is worth $15 million, fans had amusing suggestions to utilize $6000.

A fan wrote, “With 6k I do a big party with Dj at home and have a blast,” opting out of the Super Bowl LVIII. Another shared laughs praising Ocho for being his unapologetic self, writing, “Ocho is different man “. Yet another amused voice wrote, “Unc hating on Ocho’s frugal ways “. A fan opted out writing, “Shiiiiiiid if I pay $12,000 imma have to sleep at the stadium for a couple months I ain’t got it!” One thought a trip to Vegas would be nice outside the Super Bowl, writing, “You know how much fun you can have in vegas with 6k lol fuck that Super Bowl”.

Jokes apart, the tickets reflect the SB extravaganza that is expected to touch $60 million for hosts this year. Moreover, Taylor Swift‘s presence to support the Kansas City Chiefs, though still unconfirmed, is no news prompting a gush of fans. However, for those who might be saving up for the Super Bowl with a reference to last year’s prices, such unprecedented hikes can be a disappointment. Then again, the cost of hosting and attending shall continue to rise, motivating others to enjoy their experience while it lasts!