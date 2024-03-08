Hoping to Rewrite History And Failing, Deebo Samuel Opens Up About 2nd Soul Crushing Loss in 5 Years: “Just So Heartbreaking”

The San Francisco 49ers recently faced their second defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. It worsened after their second loss in five years after Super Bowl LIV against the same opponents. Despite pouring their hearts into every game and boasting a 12-5 final tally, the team fell short. As the dust settles, the 49ers have gathered the courage to share their side of the story, including Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Samuel bravely opened up about the loss in a heartfelt interview on ‘Up & Adams with Kay Adams. He reflected on the highs and lows but the emotional toll of losing on the grandest stage remained incomparable.

“I mean two and five years like that it’s pretty rough, you know. Being right there, these two that we’ve been in and just falling short, like it’s just so heartbreaking man,” said Samuel with a heavy heart.

The road to Super Bowl LVIII for the San Francisco 49ers was filled with countless challenges throughout the season. The exit of star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Mr. Irrelevant’s promotion gave the 49ers quite a few jerks. However, Brock Purdy transcended all labels to perform particularly well in his second season with the team.

Though they could not register a final victory, the 49ers have successfully established themselves as a menace, especially with some coveted names on the offense. Therefore, Deebo Samuel continued to address the situation with Kay Adams with optimism for the upcoming seasons.

How Do You Get Over a Super Bowl Loss ?

The San Francisco 49ers have sailed gracefully through their losses the first being at SB LIV. The following year, they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship round. 2022 brought in a similar defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, with an existing quarterback issue. However, the 2023 year was better than others, with Brock Purdy having settled in quite well before they lost their second shot against the Chiefs as well. Although the challenges pulled them back, the 49ers bounced back with the same strength each year. Deebo Samuel has been present throughout this journey with the team, causing him to gain a better perspective of the situation. As the teams are gearing up to participate in the 2024 regular season, the 49ers including Samuel have new hope.,

“I mean at the end of the day you got to move on and you know it’s the next year…and you know we just going to continue to do what we set out to do,” added Deebo on a positive note.

On being enquired about his ways of dealing with such heartbreaking losses, Deebo Samuel had a piece of valuable advice up his sleeve.

“It’s kind of hard, um, ’cause you know, all we know is like, basically, our job is like football,” he said, adding, “I mean, it’s not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl, and you know, it takes everything. It takes me, the coaches, the guys, the people upstairs, and for them to bring people in to help, and for everything just to play out right.”

It’s true that making the Super Bowl against the 30 other teams and the odds stacked up takes a lot. However, the years of toil and hard work have brought more hope to the 49ers who are looking to obtain the greatest win. As the upcoming season approaches, the 49ers who remained favored against all other teams throughout the season, will need to maintain enthusiasm as suggested by Deebo Samuel.