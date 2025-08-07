Stephen A. Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders Is Being Set Up to Fail by the Browns

Shedeur Sanders is set to start the Cleveland Browns’ first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, with fellow QBs Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett both sidelined by hamstring injuries. The fifth-round pick will take reps with the first team, though sources say it will be his first time working with the starters.

That’s right, Shedeur has gotten zero reps with the first team so far in training camp. The team seems set on giving the job to Joe Flacco, but due to his age and experience, he likely won’t participate until later in the preseason. This has created a unique scenario where Shedeur is starting despite only getting third-team reps.

However, analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Shedeur is being set up to fail. He feels that, given how long training camp has been underway, the Browns should’ve at least given the Colorado QB some run with the starters before thrusting him into the fire that is preseason competition.

“I think he’s being set up to fail, and I’m gonna say it. There’s been 11 practices, if I remember correctly. He’s been playing against the 3rd unit. He’s 4th on the depth chart. And then suddenly, you throw him into the starting lineup, and he hasn’t had any reps with the first team at all. Think about that. So, you’re just going to throw him to the wolves like that, huh?” Smith questioned on First Take.

It’s not unusual for QBs to practice with the team they’re listed with on the depth chart. Shedeur and Gabriel have been working with the third-stringers and practice squad guys, while Pickett has been with the second-stringers. All the while, Flacco gets dialed in with the starters.

However, if the Browns had a general sense that Shedeur was going to be the main guy ahead of Friday’s matchup, they probably should’ve had him throw to the starters for at least a practice or two. Now, he’s going to have no chemistry with his receivers heading into what could be a crucial game for him.

“I’m not accusing the coaches of doing this, I’m not accusing the GM of doing this. But that owner, Mr. Haslam, that’s a different animal right there. Mr. $230 million guaranteed deal to Deshaun Watson, and then he’s going to come out this time around, ‘I had nothing to do with this pick…’ Really? That’s what we’re doing now?” Smith questioned.

It’s a fair question to ask. Haslam came out recently and was candid about drafting Shedeur, saying that it wasn’t his call. It made it sound as though he’s not bought into the prospect and doesn’t want to be attached to the pick, almost like he was trying to get out ahead of a possible bad investment.

At the end of the day, though, Shedeur was a 5th-round pick. It was always going to be an uphill battle for him. So far, that’s proven to be true. Despite continually showing up, putting in the work, and looking as good as he can, people still aren’t bought into him… not even his team’s owner.

Shedeur is going to have to get used to working with what he’s got. It’s going to take a long time and a lot of strong performances before everything is maybe set up and tailored for him one day. For now, he’s going to be tossed into the frying pan and will have to prove that he can survive.