Kansas City Chiefs Get a Wake-Up Call as Tom Brady Names His Top 10 Teams From Week 3

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) after a reception against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 season began, the Kansas City Chiefs were 26-8 in the regular season. Their domination was so elite that they were unbeaten in the first eight games in 2024. However, in 2025, everything has gone wrong for Andy Reid and his team. First, the Super Bowl, and then the new season.

Advertisement

For the first time since 2014, the Chiefs slipped to a shaky 0-2 start before their hard-fought 22-9 win against the struggling New York Giants. And in Week 4, their NFL battle will get harder as they face Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead on September 28.

As a result, the Chiefs, who were one of the top five favorites before the new season, have now slipped to No. 12 in the power rankings released by MLFootball. If that was not enough, Tom Brady has started to omit the Chiefs from his top 10 teams’ power rankings. This is the first time since he took over as the Fox analyst that Brady has started to overlook the Chiefs.

Brady’s Week 3 rankings, released by Fox, highlight undefeated teams, with the Eagles maintaining the top spot after a dramatic comeback against the Rams. The Bills follow closely, with their perfect 3-0 record. The Chargers rise to No. 3, propelled by rookie Omarion Hampton’s standout performance.

The Buccaneers round out the top four, while the 49ers make a notable entry at No. 5. The Colts (No. 6), Lions (No. 7), Packers (No. 8), Commanders (No. 9), and Rams (No. 10) make up the remaining teams in the top 10.

So, why did Brady snub the Chiefs? The answer is self-explanatory, as the Chiefs have not yet fired on all cylinders. The defense, which usually protects them from allowing more than 20 points, struggled against the Chargers (27-21) and the offense didn’t deliver against the Eagles (21-17).

The Chiefs’ offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, which averages a lowly 20 points per game, has looked out of sorts so far. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce missing Mahomes’ throws, and then having a heated argument with Andy Reid, paints the picture that the Chiefs are feeling the heat.

The defense will need to stay alert ahead of the game against the Ravens, who have scored 111 points from three games. However, one factor that benefits the Chiefs is that the Ravens have already conceded 96 points — 32 on average — which means their defense too needs a lot more work.

While Brady did not say a word about the Chiefs, since they did not feature in his top 10, he had a word of praise for the Eagles. “Still on top of the pile, it’s the Eagles, who came all the way back from 26-7 at home in Philly against the Rams,” he observed. Brady also shared a personal anecdote by revisiting his Super Bowl LI comeback against the Falcons.

“Look, it’s not 28-3, but it’s still pretty impressive. We might have a shakeup coming next Sunday, when I’m in Tampa for Bucs-Eagles, Week 4 on FOX,” he added. After the Ravens game, the Chiefs then face the Jaguars, Lions, and Raiders in Weeks 5 to 8.

Before the start of the season, Brady listed the Chiefs as one of his favorites to win the Super Bowl. Even though there is no need to panic, since these are early days, the Chiefs need to bring back their A-game before it all gets worse.