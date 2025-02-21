Cam Newton Explains Why Shannon Sharpe Became the 192nd Pick in the 1990 NFL Draft

Jan 31, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos tight end #84 Shannon Sharpe catches a pass over the middle during Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19 earning their second consecutive Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images © Copyright Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe is one of the NFL’s most well-known players. The Hall of Famer is in contention to be the greatest tight end in league history.

While that’s what he is now, he didn’t have such prestige when he entered the NFL. Sharpe was a seventh-round selection (No. 192 overall) in the 1990 NFL Draft.

Sharpe’s collegiate statistics at Savannah State – a Division II school – were impressive. He recorded 192 receptions, 3,744 yards, and 40 touchdowns for the Tigers. So why was such an elite talent drafted so late? Cam Newton has a theory.

“[Shannon Sharpe] was really good… he just got overlooked because of his circumstances going to a small school. When you see other guys like, ‘yo, how the f*ck did this person drop so low’… he was good at where he was. Film over upside for me. If you didn’t perform well in college… I’m not taking that chance on you,” he said on the 4th&1 podcast.

Despite Sharpe’s stats, scouts were concerned his numbers were a product of his lower-level environment. Had he not attended the NFL Combine, he may not have even gotten drafted.

Newton said it’s a shame players like Sharpe fall in the NFL Draft when players without such production look great in Combine drills. To him, someone’s tape should determine more than performances in shorts.

Newton’s overall conversation on the Combine was about Travis Hunter’s decision to participate in the event. He said he wasn’t shocked about the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner wanting to strut his stuff in Indianapolis next weekend.

Cam Newton: Travis Hunter doing Combine exercises “not the popular thing”

Some may wonder why Travis Hunter is potentially risking injury to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine. If anyone can understand his mindset, it’s Newton. The 2010 Heisman Trophy recipient won the 2010 BCS National Championship with Auburn but still appeared at the Combine.

Newton said Hunter “doesn’t” need to do the Combine. He will almost assuredly be a top-five selection in late April. But doing so is about more than trying to raise one’s draft stock. It’s about demonstrating you’re willing to battle to be the best in any situation.

“I’m a competitor… ‘make no mistake about it, I’m the No. 1 mother f***er out here’… I’m setting the tone… all I know is compete… real competitors can relate to this… It’s not the popular thing to do, but I’ll put it like this. I had a very subpar combine performance and I still went No. 1.”

Hunter, known for his two-way abilities in college, is working out as a cornerback at the Combine. He’ll take the Lucas Oil Stadium field for drills on Friday, Feb. 28. You can watch Hunter, other defensive backs, and tight ends do their thing at 3:00 p.m. E.T. on NFL Network.