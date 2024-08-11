mobile app bar

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Update: Hollywood Brown Could Follow Tyreek Hill’s Path to Recovery

Anushree Gupta
Published

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ wide receiver room has experienced a bit of a shakeup, and not in a good way. Hollywood Brown, who raised hopes for Kansas City this season, sustained a sternoclavicular joint dislocation during their preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the name itself sounds like a tongue twister, that’s just a fancy term for the spot where your collarbone meets your sternum at the base of the neck. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Tyreek Hill went through the same thing in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the timeline for recovery is about four to six weeks.

That said, Ian Rapoport gave an injury update on Brown, adding a clip of the moment when the receiver landed on his left shoulder.

Though the situation is truly disappointing, Brown might bounce back in four weeks with Hill’s recovery path showing him the way forward. Hill, who was also a part of the Chiefs in 2019, reportedly spent the night in the hospital right after the injury.

He went home afterward and was only able to return to play 35 days later. Many reports indicated that he did not require surgical intervention but did need to go through rehab.

But there is another pertinent question: What does Brown’s injury mean for the Chiefs?

They’ve got back-to-back games against the Ravens and Bengals to kick off the 2024 season, and not having Brown could falter their plans. The club might have to carry an extra receiver like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS) on the roster while Brown recovers.

However, the Chiefs don’t play a regular-season game for about a month, so things might not be so gloomy come Week 2. And on top of that, Brown is certainly showing positivity at the moment.

Marquise Hollywood Brown reacts to injury

Brown is keeping a positive mindset despite the setback. Following the incident, the star wideout took to social media to reassure everyone, sending out a simple yet powerful message via X, writing, “God makes no mistakes.”

Notably, the injury occurred on the Chiefs’ opening drive when Brown caught an 11-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes and was taken down by Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown.

Subsequently, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the injury was similar to Hill’s, which required some time on the sidelines but saw a relatively quick recovery.

With the regular season fast approaching, fans are hopeful that Brown can follow Hill’s path and return to the field sooner rather than later. Until then, it’s all about staying positive.

