Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Pays a Special Tribute to Parade Victim Lisa Lopez Galvan

The Super Bowl parade this year in Kansas City turned grim following a senseless shooting spree that claimed the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvin, a beloved Kansas City local disc jockey. In this tragic incident, the mother of two was the only causality, while 23 others, including her son, were wounded by gunfire. While the football world mourns this tragic loss, Chiefs players and the Kansas City community extended their helping hands by making donations for Lisa’s family. Moreover, placekicker Harrison Butker’s heartfelt gesture also made the news.

As per recent reports, the 43-year-old host of ‘Taste of Tejano’ wore a white Harrison Butker jersey to the parade. After her tragic passing, one of Lisa’s family members took to social media and expressed that they were facing difficulties finding the same jersey they intended for her burial on Saturday.

When this information reached the Chiefs, they quickly arranged a white Butker jersey for the family, with the star placekicker also playing a role. Butker then spoke about this and expressed his and his wife’s sorrow for the ‘degenerate violence’ that tragically took Lisa’s life—a fan who not only adored Butker for his athletic prowess but also his Catholic faith.

“Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal,” Butker said. “I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa soul,” as per NBC Sports.

This heinous act of violence will forever leave a gap among football fans. Two suspects have been apprehended and charged with murder on Tuesday.

Two Adults Have Been Apprehended and Charged for Lisa’s murder

According to the Kansas City Star, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has recently announced that the two suspects connected to the shooting have been charged with felony murder. They have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. They are both currently being detained on a $1 million bond each.

The prosecutor further said that one of the shooters, Lyndell Mays from Raytown, had a heated argument with another individual, whom he had no connection with before the altercation, and the situation quickly escalated to violence. Mays was the first to draw his firearm and then the second suspect, connected to the shooting, Dominic M. Miller from Kansas City, did the same. All evidence suggests that it was Miller’s firearm that struck and ended Lisa’s life.

Lisa is survived by her two kids, her husband, her parents, and three siblings. Her funeral will take place on Friday.