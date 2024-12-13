Kansas City Mayor Thanks Taylor Swift for Spending a Day at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in KC

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, 2023. Image Credit: © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just days after concluding the historic Eras Tour in Vancouver, Taylor Swift was back in action in Kansas City, visiting and spreading joy at the Children’s Mercy Hospital. Her sweet gesture won over many hearts, including that of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who described her presence as a “positive impact on the community”.

As soon as news portals brought out the news Taylor’s special visit to the hospital, Mayor Quinton took to X to admire Taylor for using her free time to make the day special for the kids.

“There are a lot of things Ms. Swift could do with her day and she chose to spend it making the day unforgettable for kids in Kansas City deserving of our love and support. Ms. Swift is a remarkably positive impact on our community. Delighted to have her here whenever she comes,” said the Mayor.

There are a lot of things Ms. Swift could do with her day and she chose to spend it making the day unforgettable for kids in Kansas City deserving of our love and support. Ms. Swift is a remarkably positive impact on our community. Delighted to have her here whenever she comes. https://t.co/LFkgplv1yi — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 13, 2024

As per a report, Swift spent the entire day at the hospital, sharing fun moments with the young ones. Based on the number of photographs circulating on the internet, it is evident that the star had generously posed for pictures with the patients and their families.

The pop sensation also gifted the kids in the hospital a signed edition of her latest Eras Tour book with personalised messages. The highlight, however, were the video chats.

Not only did Taylor oblige to FaceTime the family members of the patients but she was also seen making the day of a young patient on the last day of chemo. In the video that has now gone viral, Taylor is seen sitting next to the kid fighting cancer, while conveying regards to all his friends.

The video ends with Taylor giving the young patient a high-five and celebrating the kids’ last day of chemo with a round of applause.

| Taylor Swift sending a message to a little patient’s friends, celebrating the last day of chemo ! pic.twitter.com/IWqWysmYkS — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 12, 2024

It was heartening to see Taylor use her time in such an inspiring manner. Most artists would have preferred a relaxing vacation after completing a two-year gruelling world tour. Taylor chose this beautiful gesture, which portrays her kind-heartedness. It also shows how connected she is with the city of Kansas.