KCStrong: Brittany, Patrick Mahomes & Kansas City Chiefs Step Up to Aid the Innocent Victims of Parade Shootings

A few days ago, the NFL world reeled in horror when gunshots rang out in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, while the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade. This despicable act claimed the life of one individual and left over 22 innocent citizens wounded, including eight children. According to local law enforcement, the gunfire erupted near a garage close to the station. Presently, authorities have detained three individuals in connection with the incident and cite the cause of action as a dispute.

The KC Chiefs players were visibly shocked by the incident and rightly so. Patrick Mahomes hence took charge and visited the victims at the hospital with his wife Brittany Mahomes. The NFL MVP and his wife went to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas to visit the Reyes Family. The family’s 8 and 10-year-old daughters suffered gunshots on their legs and have been hospitalized since then. The Mahomes’ visiting them lent the kids immense strength and the family thanked the QB and his wife for their efforts.

Post-visit, Patrick Mahomes went on social media to announce the Kansas City Chiefs launching #KCStrong. The three-time Super Bowl winner shared that just like the fans have been with him and his team through thick and thin, the KC Chiefs and Mahomes want to do the same for their fans. Hence the team in collaboration with the QBs “15 and the Mahomies” foundation has launched #KCStrong – “an emergency response fund supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services, and first responders.”

The announcement ended with a call for action asking netizens to reach out to him, Britanny, or his foundation for donations. Britanny endorsed the same by sharing the announcement on her Instagram story.

This is a very thoughtful gesture by Patrick Mahomes. Being the face of Kansas City comes with a responsibility and it is heartening to see the QB using his powers well. Patrick realizes the contribution of the people in making him a megastar. Hence the QB has never shied away from giving back to the people with his philanthropy. This is also why he started the “15 and the Mahomies” foundation.

What is “15 and the Mahomies”?

Patrick Mahomes launched “15 and the Mahomies” in 2019. The name of the foundation stems from Mahomes’ jersey number 15 and a friendly version of his last name. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation dedicates itself primarily to improving children’s lives. The foundation does this by supporting welfare programs focused on health, wellness, communities lacking resources, and other charitable causes.

The foundation so far has launched three programs – “Read for 15”, “Volunteer for 15”, and “15 for 15”. The first program is aimed at encouraging children to read with a 15-week program. “Volunteer for 15”, meanwhile aims to encourage children between 11-18 to volunteer for meaningful causes. The “15 for 15” program is the foundation’s signature program that aims to fund 15 charities. The charities however have to focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, and after-school programs among others to be eligible for support.