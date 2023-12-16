Jeff Saturday Hilariously Responds to “Could You Tell Peyton Manning’s Hand in Your A**” Query; “Nothing’s in, It’s Placed On”

Peyton Manning is very familiar with Jeff Saturday’s backside but ‘Pardon My Take’ was more concerned with whether Jeff Saturday knew what Manning’s hand felt like. After a decade together in the NFL, it’s not surprising that a center and a QB would know each other quite well, and Peyton Manning insinuated as much.

Taking advantage of the situation, ‘Pardon My Take’ host put Jeff Saturday on the spot as he asked the former center about Peyton Manning’s comments about his a** as he asked, “If you were blindfolded, could you tell Peyton Manning’s hand in your ass apart from Aaron Rodgers’ hand in your ass?” Saturday was not on board with the framing of the question as he clarified good-naturedly,

“Nothing’s in, it’s placed ON…I don’t like where you’re tryna lead on that question…But I could 100% tell if it was Peyton…I played 13 years, I would hope I would recognize the way that he would take a snap as opposed to everybody else.”

Highlighting Manning’s prankster persona, Saturday stated that Manning makes inflammatory comments as setups for jokes and banter. He said, “He does this every year. He loves to take a little shot and just leave it out there.” According to Saturday, ever since Manning’s comments on his a**, he’s had to answer this query a thousand times, while Manning simply texts him “Hope you enjoy that.” So what was this statement from Peyton Manning that had everyone talking about Jeff Saturday’s behind?

Peyton Manning Knows Exactly What His Centre’s Butt Cheeks Feel Like

During Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning revealed all the intimate details of the relationship between a QB’s hands and a center’s buttcheeks. Comedian Nate Bargatze was in for a treat as he questioned Manning about the comfort level between a QB and his Center and Manning went on a rant about buttcheeks.

“You kind of want your hands to be for one set of butt cheeks, Nate, so you don’t want really want to share that with several,” Peyton said. When Bargatze asked whether they would be able to tell who it was just by feel, Eli succinctly summarized with a “yeah, 100%,” while Peyton was ready to give the deets as he said,

“I knew Jeff Saturday’s butt cheeks as well as anybody.” Peyton said, referring to his longtime Indianapolis Colts center. “You don’t want to use ‘blindfold’ and ‘butt cheeks’ together very often.”

Of course, Manning’s insinuatory tone had many questioning Saturday about it. The longtime center obviously knew what Manning’s intentions were for putting that statement out there and it seems, he was successful.