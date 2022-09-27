“Peyton Manning is better at clock management than most NFL coaches”: Frustrated Nick Wright posts random 1 to 6,809,651 rankings after Giants timeout debacle

NFL legend Peyton Manning is clearly not pleased with the way some of the teams have called their timeouts. Recognizing his efforts, Nick Wright called him the second best clock manager, just below Bill Belichick.

Peyton Manning is one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever play the game. He had an almost two decade long NFL career during which he shattered several records.

As far as broadcasting career is concerned, he hasn’t done badly in that aspect as well. Fans love to see him react to the plays and talk about football.

Although Manning also thoroughly enjoys doing this, recently, he has been extremely frustrated with the way teams have been managing the clock.

A few days back, the Denver Broncos took on the Seahawks and it turned out to be a last-minute thriller. However, when the Broncos were trailing by.a solitary point, they wasted precious 30 seconds before taking a timeout and eventually ended up losing the game.

As expected, Manning was left extremely agitated as he kept on shouting and signaling during broadcast that the Denver-based franchise needs to take a timeout but all his efforts went in vain.

Yet another ‘Peyton Manning pleading for a timeout’ video clip goes viral

Some similar happened once again when the Giants recently took on the Cowboys. On Monday Night Football, Manning was again endlessly asking for a timeout to be called when the Giants were trailing 6-3 just before the end of the second half.

With 2 minutes and 30 seconds left on the clock, Giants took the possession and ended up taking their own sweet time before starting up. Manning wanted them to call for a timeout and get organized but again, his pleads went in vain.

The contest ended in the favor of the Cowboys who ended up thrashing their counterparts by 23-16. As soon as another video clip of Manning asking a team to take a timeout went viral, NFL analyst Nick Wright came up with an interesting Tweet.

Peyton is better at clock mgmt than any coach in the league but Belichick. My general clock mgmt rankings would go…

1- Belichick

2- Peyton Manning

3- 15,000- Random millennials who grew up playing Madden

15,001-15,025- Most NFL coaches

2,000,000- McCarthy

6,809,651- Hackett — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 27, 2022

He called Peyton Manning’s clock management skills second best, just below Bill Belichick. Nick gave 3rd to 15,000th rank to random NFL Madden players and 15,001st to 15,025th to most of the other NFL coaches.

Nick must have had some really interesting criteria in his mind while coming up with these rankings. However, it isn’t exactly rocket science to understand what message he wanted to convey through his Tweet.

We suppose the teams will now start following Manning more religiously in order to avoid wasting time, especially when things go down to the wire.

