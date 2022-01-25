“The ‘bad man’ no longer applies to Aaron Rodgers”: Stephen A Smith blasts Packers QB after ‘worst loss of his career’ against 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in arguably the biggest upset of the postseason so far. And Stephen A Smith was not letting him off.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.
GOULD IS GOOD.
THE @49ERS WIN IN LAMBEAU TO ADVANCE TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP. #FTTB #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/7JouarMybq
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
This made Rodgers’ record 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, his legacy took a major setback last night.
Stephen A Smith blasted Aaron Rodgers after embarrassing 10 point performance against the 49ers.
Long time Aaron Rodgers fan Stephen A Smith often called Rodgers a “bad man” in a cool way over the years. But he was more than disappointed after Rodgers’ performance against the 49ers.
“This was the worst loss of Aaron Rodgers’ career,” Smith said. “The ‘bad man’ no longer applies. It’s just one game in a lot of people’s eyes but not mine. When he beat Chicago this year, he said, ‘I own you.’ He forgot to mention who he’s owned by, and that’s the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason.”
“I don’t give a damn what the weather conditions were,” he added. “You can’t lose that game. You’re Aaron Rodgers, and you’re with Matt LaFleur. And you can’t score more than 10 points at Lambeau Field? He could be handed the MVP trophy, and nobody gives a damn. You’re the man who came up flagrantly short.”
.@stephenasmith goes in on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers after another playoff L 😳
“The ‘Bad Man’ no longer applies.” pic.twitter.com/8z3gAqHZuI
— First Take (@FirstTake) January 24, 2022
The 3-time MVP completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 225 yards, but had zero touchdowns and could not lead the team when it mattered the most, unlike how clutch he has always been throughout his career.
With Rodgers’ future hanging in the balance, it should be interesting to see how the Packers offseason pans out.
