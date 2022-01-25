“The ‘bad man’ no longer applies to Aaron Rodgers”: Stephen A Smith blasts Packers QB after ‘worst loss of his career’ against 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers fell to the 49ers in arguably the biggest upset of the postseason so far. And Stephen A Smith was not letting him off.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

This made Rodgers’ record 0-4 against the 49ers in the postseason. And with only 1 Super Bowl, his legacy took a major setback last night.

Stephen A Smith blasted Aaron Rodgers after embarrassing 10 point performance against the 49ers.

Long time Aaron Rodgers fan Stephen A Smith often called Rodgers a “bad man” in a cool way over the years. But he was more than disappointed after Rodgers’ performance against the 49ers.