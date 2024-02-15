Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting: Kamala Harris & Joe Biden Issue Statements as Day of Celebrations Gets Ruined by Senseless Crime

Earlier today, gunfire occurred in Downtown Kansas, Missouri while the Kansas City Chiefs were on a parade celebrating their Super Bowl victory. The heinous crime resulted in 1 death and 20+ innocent citizens suffering injuries with 8 children among them. As per the local police report, the gunfire happened near a garage towards the station. At present, three individuals have been detained by law enforcement.

Advertisement

This incident has sent shockwaves across the world and rightly so. America has been registering increased cases of senseless public shootings and this day adds to yet another dark chapter in the history of the country. The Global Superpower Nation has been in an internal tussle on the topic of making ammunition and rifles less accessible. The incumbency believes that curbing access to guns and making more background checks in the distribution is a systematic way to reduce the cases of mass public shootings in the country.

POTUS Joe Biden after the horrific parade incident immediately put out a statement expressing his sorrow for people affected by the tragedy. He started this statement by remembering the Parkland school shooting victims which eerily occurred six years ago on the same date. His statement however didn’t just comprise a sorry. He instead urged the citizens to stand with him and pass the gun safety laws.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1757969187362713603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

President Biden in his statement expressed disappointment at the constant rising cases of mass shootings. He vowed to end the senseless mass shooting epidemic in America.

“It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them,”

Vice President Kamala Harris also put out a statement on social media expressing her grief. She uploaded a video from the Joint Base Andrews before leaving for the Munich Security Conference. In the video, the Vice President echoed the same sentiments as the POTUS. She emphasized that such senseless cases can be prevented with reasonable legislation on safety.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VP/status/1757981077035983317?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The KC Chiefs Victory parade incident has yet again brought the topic of gun regulation laws to the forefront. Ever since the Parkland school shooting, parents of the victims have been staunch gun regulation campaigners. On the sixth anniversary of the shooting today, they intended to launch their AI-based voice campaign. However, as fate would have it, their launch campaign was interrupted by the Parade incident.

Parkland School Shooting Victim’s Parents Are “Not Suprised” With The Parade Shooting

In their pursuit to strengthen gun safety laws in America, parents of the Parkland school shooting victims have launched their latest campaign using AI to make their voices heard. The parents have used AI to generate the voice of their deceased kids. With the AI voice of their kids, they intend to reach out to gun safety opposing legislators and put their point across.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of the deceased Joaquin have been at the forefront of this movement. The group decided to launch its AI Voice campaign on the 6th anniversary of the incident. Unfortunately, when Manuel and Patricia were live on CNN explaining their campaign; the broadcast was interrupted by the breaking news of the parade shooting. The reporters were visibly shocked. Manuel and Patricia Oliver however weren’t. When quipped about his first reaction to the news, he brushed it off nonchalantly. “Not surprised at all,” the father said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EWagmeister/status/1757874389973086322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Manuel then clarified his nonchalant-ness by pointing out that the rising cases have almost normalised the incidents. If we got interrupted by one shooting, this one might get interrupted by another. There is nothing being done to break the chain.

“It’s like we interrupt this interview because we have another mass shooting going on. Then You might be interrupting that one because you have another one.”

When quipped on if his thoughts on the repeating cases, Manuel instantly pointed at the common denominators in all the cases – gun and people getting shot. He opined that these two things are more than enough for action to be taken. Wasting time debating in the parliament when the problem is so obvious is disappointing.

“So far, I can tell you two things – There is a gun and there are people that were shot. So far, without any investigation, I can tell that. The common element is gun and someone shooting innocent people. That should be enough for us to be offended and start working for a solution.”

Joaquin’s father before getting back talking about the AI campaign affirmed that as a father, it’s his duty to not get frustrated. All he can do as a father to his son is take actions and bring changes.