“He’s a Dying Breed”: Deion Sanders Says Paul Finebaum Played His Cards Right to Stay Relevant

Deion Sanders is no stranger to the spotlight and the criticism that comes with it. One critic who’s been vocal about Sanders’ program is Paul Finebaum who has been making headlines lately for his brutal remarks about the CU program. Instead of letting it slide, Sanders decided to address the situation head-on, in true “Prime” fashion.

During an appearance on RGIII’s podcast ‘Outta Pocket’, Sanders labeled Finebaum as a “dying breed,” one of those journalists who know exactly where to strike to stay relevant:

“I’m proud of him that he’s smart enough to understand that this generation, in this thought process, and the way we communicate on sports is different. Yes, he’s a dying breed. So, what does he have to do to stay and keep up with this change?”

Sanders argued that Finebaum’s constant commentary on him and the Colorado football program is more akin to that of a fan than an objective critic, as he remarked with a chuckle:

“He talking about us—how can we be irrelevant if you talking about me? Yeah, like every time I turn around somebody sending me a quote that you talking about. So, he’s a fan.”

This is not the first time Coach Prime has clapped back at the analyst, but he gives credit where credit is due, as he acknowledged the analyst’s savvy understanding of how to stay in the mix.

Finebaum has claimed to be a fan of the head coach multiple times, it is the CU program that the analyst seems to not be too happy with. However, he recently called out the HC for how he handled a media critic of him and his program.

Finebaum calls Coach Prime a “bully and a hypocrite”

Sanders is in the middle of media storm after the CU program barred a reporter from appearing at conferences due to him using unflattering language in his reporting of the coach and the Buffs.

Finebaum seemed particularly miffed with this reaction from the coach as he appeared on ESPN’s First Take and called it an “overreaction,” and called Sanders a “bully and a hypocrite.”

He questioned why Sanders, someone so media-savvy, would let a local columnist get under his skin, so much so, to even publically announce his ban.

“Why doesn’t he just ignore it?” Finebaum mused. He argued that turning the reporter into the story was a mistake, especially for someone like Sanders, who has built his brand on being a media darling.