Seth Rollins Compares Creating Legacies at WrestleMania With NFL Quarterbacks in NFL Post Season

Ask any WWE superstar, he/she will have a long list of why WrestleMania is a big deal. No matter which generation, getting a “WrestleMania Moment” will be at the top of their bucket list. And one who gets to headline the “Showcase of Immortals” even once, can call himself an established WWE superstar. Recently, “The Visionary” Seth Rollins explained the value of WrestleMania by comparing it to an NFL Quarterback.

Speaking to Windy City Gridiron, the 4-time world champion talked about the NFL and expressed his love for the Chicago Bears. The Visionary also made a comparison between the two sports. Seth Rollins shared how WrestleMania season is similar to the post-season of the NFL.

‘WWE star creates his legacy at WrestleMania just like an NFL quarterback in the playoffs’- Seth Rollins

WrestleMania season is at its peak as this year’s Showcase of Immortals is less than 50 days away. Currently, WWE superstars will think nothing other than being on the match card of the megaevent. And it’s no different for Seth Rollins, despite having 9 WrestleMania matches in his name.

On the show, The Visionary stated there is nothing that can surpass the feeling of being at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins admitted to getting “desensitized” after performing at the megaevent many times in front of different crowds.

However, according to him, it’s the only time of the year when the nerves never wear off. At WrestleMania, Seth Rollins claimed one lives the moment and builds his/her legacy. In fact, he believes it’s just like an NFL Quarterback in the playoffs.

Just like a quarterback builds his legacy in the post-season, a WWE superstar creates his at WrestleMania. For Seth Rollins, it’s special and doesn’t get bigger than that. He stated:

“WrestleMania is the one thing, the one time of the year where the nerves never wear off and you live for that moment. You build your legacies at WrestleMania. In the post season of the NFL, that’s where quarterbacks build their legacies in big games. For us in WWE, that’s where you create your legacy. It doesn’t get any bigger…”

The Visionary is rumored to face YouTube Sensation Logan Paul at this year’s Showcase of Immortals

In his eleven years on the main roster, Seth Rollins has been a part of nine WrestleMania. It shows how important a member he is for WWE when it comes to the Showcase of Immortals.

This year, there are rumors that Rollins will face YouTube Star Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In fact, WWE has hinted at the match by making both men diss each other publicly. As of now, nothing has been made official, but it’s just a matter of time.

Nevertheless, in the last few years, Seth Rollins has been on a losing streak. The Visionary hasn’t found a win in his last three WrestleMania matches. Well, let’s see if things would change for the 4-time world champion this year.

