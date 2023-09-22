“Did the Oregon Water Boy Say Something?”: Matthew McConaughey Jokes If Deion Sanders Found a Way To Get Personal Against the Ducks

Deion Sanders has completely silenced his haters and trash talkers after going undefeated in three back-to-back matchups with Colorado. Everything his opponents have said has either motivated or profited Coach Prime in some way or another and in turn, brought disappointment to them after a loss. However, Texas Longhorns superfan, Matthew McConaughey cracked a curious joke on Prime’s team.

Advertisement

McConaughey made a surprising appearance at The Rich Eisen Show and it was just as anyone would guess an interesting episode. What made it even more interesting was when Rich Eisen swayed the conversation towards Deion Sanders’ Buffs asking McConaughey about his views. The Hollywood star reacted with a joke about the latest developments on his beef with the new opponents.

Matthew McConaughey Cracks a Joke On Deion Sanders

Keeping in mind that the Buffaloes are always up to something during their week to build up the game on Saturday, McConaughey asked Rich Eisen, “What’s the latest? What’s happening in the last 12 hours?” He further joked about the fact that Deion Sanders makes his players take every comment personally by saying, “Did the Oregon water boy say something?”

Advertisement

To which Rich Eisen played along by saying, “Everyone in the state of Oregon, maybe by order of the governor was told to zip it.” This simply shows how the Colorado Buffaloes have established a fear factor among their opponents that no one wants to risk saying anything about Deion Sanders or his apparel.

However, when asked about Colorado’s incredible run so far, Matthew McConaughey was more than just impressed with Coach Prime. “The way he’s levitating obviously those young men’s minds,” he said. “He cleaned the house, and they were picked to come in at the bottom of the barrel.” The Longhorns celebrity fan was baffled at how Prime had turned around the team with his bold program in just a few months.

Oregon HC Backs His Comments on Coach Prime’s Team

After their game with Colorado State, it is clear that opponents won’t choose to mess with Deion’s team. And as of now, there have been no shots taken by their next opponent Oregon Ducks, instead of HC Dan Lanning backing his old statement on Colorado Buffaloes making no substantial impact on Pac-12 in the past.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RJ_Young/status/1702395725026328816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He made this statement in July this year when CU announced that they would be leaving Pac-12 to join Big-12 at the end of the 2023-2024 season. It is yet to be seen whether Prime’s team has taken that comment personally or not. But one thing is for sure, that next week is going to be a blockbuster as both the teams are undefeated and hungry for another win.