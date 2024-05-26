Erin Andrews Is Worried About One Thing as She Prepares to Welcome Tom Brady in Her Broadcasting Team

Tom Brady has made an unforgettable mark in the NFL, and his next stint with FOX is already turning out to be a hit, with fans eagerly awaiting his debut. The legendary quarterback will join Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson in his broadcasting journey with FOX, adding to the network’s NFL reporting game. However, Erin Andrews has one particular concern.

Advertisement

Erin Andrews, the mother of one and co-host of the “Calm Down Podcast,” appeared alongside Charissa Thompson on ‘The Tonight Show‘ with her infectious energy. After the trio chatted for a while, Andrews candidly talked about her excitement for broadcasting alongside Tom Brady. But she also expressed how his flawless skin already makes her feel a bit insecure before even sharing the screen.

“Everybody’s worried about the commentating. I’m just like, the guy’s skin. I have to deal with this?” Erin quipped.

Even Jimmy Fallon joined in, doubling down on the fact that Tom Brady is as handsome as they come. The two co-hosts also jokingly added that they often discuss his looks on their podcast.

With the FOX team already preparing to welcome Brady, it’s clear that his presence will bring both excitement and a bit of friendly competition to the screen. But does it look like he can ace broadcasting as he did in football?

Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews Predict if Tom Brady Will Fit Into Broadcasting?

Tom Brady’s transition to broadcasting has already generated significant buzz. The fans, who were particularly disheartened at his retirement, are waiting to see him talk football.

Meanwhile, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have their own insights on how Tom Brady will fit well in the broadcasting world. During ‘The Tonight Show’ episode, the duo discussed their anticipation and confidence in Brady’s success as a broadcaster, assuring everyone that he would excel. His impressive resume certainly supports their claims.

“I think he’ll be great. His resume supports that he’s great at everything he does. So why would this be any different?” Thompson remarked.

Considering Brady’s deep understanding of football and his analytical skills, it can be said with certainty that the former NFL QB will seamlessly transition into his new role.

Erin and Charissa also compared Brady’s potential impact to that of Alex Rodriguez when he transitioned to broadcasting from baseball. Much like Rodriguez’s intimate knowledge of the sport enhanced his commentary, it could help Brady add more jazz to FOX’s broadcasting booth. And as Thompson summed it up, “This guy’s a genius,” there is nothing but optimism for Brady and his new stint.