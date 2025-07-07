Kylie Kelce Reveals She Saved Jason From Going Through With a Terrible Waxing Idea the Day Before His Charity Event

Jason Kelce was as teary-eyed as you’ll see a tough, bearded, burly NFL offensive lineman get during his retirement announcement last year. But from what we can tell, he’s also enjoying his post-NFL life about as much as you could expect anyone to.

Kelce’s got his own podcast with his NFL brother, Travis, he’s got his own late-night show, They Call It Late Night, and he’s serving as an analyst for ESPN when he can. But in between, he’s chugging beers, having a good time, and seeing the people of Philadelphia, where he played his entire 13-year career with the Eagles.

Recently, the people of Philadelphia got to see a whole lot more of Kelce than they were probably expecting at a charity event. During the festivities, Kelce got up on a chair and tore off his shorts, revealing a speedo underneath. But the speedo wasn’t even the craziest part: it was his legs, which were waxed and smooth as a baby’s bottom.

Kelce’s wife, Kylie, recently confirmed that the manliest man in the NFL had gotten a bikini wax in preparation for the event.

“He got a bikini wax. Yep.. At some point, that man was in the shower the day before the event. And he said to me, ‘Hey Ky, can you go in my truck and get the purple bag?’ So I went down to his truck… and then I saw one tucked at the bottom. But it was so small… And I peeked at what was in the purple bag. It was after-wax care. So I will tell you, I knew that he had gotten waxed,” she said on an episode of her podcast.

“But I thought it was funny that he was going to the lengths that he was to try and make sure that he respected the wax,” Kylie added.

According to Mrs. Kelce, Jason’s original plan had been to go all the way with the wax and get it done on his entire body. That’s when Kylie had to step in and push him toward more reasonable considerations.

“At some point he did try to say that he was going to get his entire body waxed, and I had to explain to him, how that was a terrible idea. Lucky for us, and lucky for him, he opted for a bikini wax. But he took good care, and used a lot of anti-chafing cream.”

But why was Kelce even waxing? Well, because he needed to wear a speedo at a charity event. Why did he have to wear a speedo at a charity event? Well, because he lost a bet with former Eagles teammate Beau Allen. The loser had to wear a speedo to the Ocean Drive event, which raised money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

“The bet was you get two points for every percentage body fat lost, and you get one point for every pound of muscle gained,” explained Jason on his podcast.

Kelce reduced his body fat by three percent and gained no muscle. But Allen reduced his by two percent while also packing on four pounds of muscle. Kelce, as good a sport as any, took the loss in stride. He clearly had a great time entertaining the crowds with his American flag speedo and shiny, waxed legs.