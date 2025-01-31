Kelly Stafford Wonders How Many Vitamin C Shots Taylor Swift Took to Avoid Getting Sick on the Eras Tour

For two whole years, Taylor Swift went from place to place to perform at her record-breaking Eras Tour. The tour included an insane 149 shows across five continents. Not to mention that each one of her shows was over three hours long. And she did all of that without falling sick.

Her relentless drive has even amazed Kelly Stafford, who marveled at how Taylor pushed through sickness and exhaustion without missing a beat during the entirety of the massive tour. During the latest episode of The Morning After podcast with Kelly and Hank, Kelly admitted she couldn’t fathom how Taylor managed such an intense schedule—especially when she, herself, feels completely shut down by the flu.

With sickness going around her own circle, Kelly wondered how Tay-Tay, who interacts with countless people on tour, has managed to stay healthy.

“I was thinking about Taylor Swift and she’s on a two-year tour. She’s traveling. How in the world did she not once get sick? How many vitamin C shots is Taylor Swift taking to not get sick on a two-year tour.”

Well, Kelly’s co-host Hank has the answer to her question. He pointed out that Taylor limits her interaction by flying private everywhere. Second, she carries a big medical team with her on tour, including her personal doctor, conditioning person, etc. Third she isn’t coming in contact with things that normal people touch like doors, etc.

Hank might be right because it’s hard to do such an extensive tour for two years without catching at least a cold. Not to mention, all those times she performed in the rain.

Apart from killing it on tour, Taylor also made time for her loved ones, especially her new boyfriend Travis Kelce, and made it to as many games as she could. While the initial excitement around her presence at games was at a fever pitch, Kelly feels that things seem to be dying down now.

Taylor Swift didn’t get enough screen time during AFC Game?

The Chiefs and Travis Kelce won another AFC Conference game, making another Super Bowl, and are now on the verge of scripting history. Taylor was present yet again to witness the defending champs get one over the Bills. However, this time around, according to Kelly, the NFL didn’t give her enough screen time.

“I didn’t think they showed Taylor Swift a million times. I almost had trouble even keying in on her until the end. I don’t think I even saw her.”

Hank too noted that he watched the AFC Game and noticed that the NFL and the media didn’t focus much on Tay-Tay. It wasn’t until the end that they showed her on the field, hugging and embracing Travis Kelce alongside Brittany Mahomes.

Hank and Kelly believe that the NFL deliberately cut back on showing Taylor Swift during games after backlash from fans who complained about her frequent appearances. Many felt the league was capitalizing on her presence by focusing on her too much.

For Taylor, the change might actually be a welcome break—especially after spending two years under the spotlight during her record-breaking Eras Tour. The cameras did catch her once or twice, enjoying the game and cheering on Travis Kelce. Anyway, the claims of excessive coverage have always been greatly exaggerated.

Regardless, she’ll be in New Orleans as the Chiefs chase a historic three-peat, ready to soak in the moment—this time, perhaps with a little less attention on her.