“Kid Looks Like Tony Romo”: NFL Fans React as Peyton Manning’s 13-Year-Old Son Drops Dimes at the 2025 Pro Bowl

The Manning family produces quarterbacks like clockwork. It all started with Archie, followed by his sons Peyton and Eli, and now Cooper’s son, Arch, who is currently playing for the Texas Longhorns. But it looks like a fifth Manning QB is already in the pipeline—13-year-old Marshall, Peyton’s son.

Marshall made an impression at the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, taking the field and showcasing his skills. He delivered perfect passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, showcasing a smooth throwing motion and impressive footwork on his dropbacks—reminiscent of his father, Peyton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaxPreps (@maxpreps)

Marshall’s cameo left fans buzzing as they reacted to his impressive throws. One fan noted that the 13-year-old resembles Tony Romo, while another praised the Manning family, calling them one of the greatest sports dynasties of all time. Some joked that top SEC schools like Georgia and Alabama are already lining up million-dollar offers, while another fan confidently predicted that Marshall is a future Denver Bronco.

Many believe Marshall and his cousin, Arch Manning, will eventually play in the NFL together and dominate, with one fan saying, “Might be in the league with his cousin at the same time. NFL headlines are gonna be crazy.”

Another fan quipped that Peyton, nicknamed “The Sheriff,” knew exactly what he was doing when he named his son Marshall. The jokes continued, with one fan claiming Marshall is already better than Daniel Jones, while others marveled at the Manning family’s genetics for producing yet another elite quarterback.

Marshall also has a fraternal twin sister, Mosley Thompson Manning. While she doesn’t play football, Mosley is into sports and plays softball, volleyball, and tennis. She plays as a middle blocker for the Elevation Volleyball Club 14s National team and already towers over her brother, standing at 6ft.

Marshall Manning currently plays as a QB (unsurprisingly) for Cherry Creek High School’s football team in Colorado. He is still only 13 so he’s still a few years from high school, let alone college. He has been often spotted alongside Peyton attending football and basketball games. The 5x MVP once revealed that his son is a fan of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.