Kimberley A. Martin Has a Message for Dak Prescott Haters: “Who are You Gonna Get Who’s Better?”

The ongoing contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have sparked intense debate, with the quarterback facing criticism over his perceived value to the team. However, ESPN analyst Kimberley A. Martin has come to Prescott’s defense, arguing that he has already demonstrated his worth to America’s Team.

Advertisement

The NFL reporter pointed out Prescott’s consistent ability to lead the Cowboys to winning seasons and his frontrunner status for MVP through much of last season”

“He has gamed the system so beautifully. He has maximized his leverage. And when a player does that, yes, he deserves every penny.”

She compared the Cowboys’ situation to someone considering leaving a long-term partner, only to realize that the alternatives might be even more flawed. Her message was clear: if Dallas moves on from Prescott, finding a suitable replacement could prove challenging.

Martin also feels that Prescott would likely receive lucrative offers in free agency, while the Cowboys might end up with a less talented quarterback. Her advice to those who seek to see the removal of Prescott in favor of another quarterback was simple and short:

“The grass, you know, not always greener…Is Dak the best quarterback in the league right now? No. But who are you gonna get who’s better?”

This perspective really adds a new layer to the ongoing contract discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys. However, not everyone shares Martin’s view. Chris “Mad Dog,” for one, thinks that if Prescott demands that kind of money, he should be ready for the lofty expectations that will come with it.

Prescott has to start winning in the playoffs: Mad Dog

The debate over Prescott’s value to the Dallas Cowboys continued to heat up, with Russo accepting that the Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought predates Prescott, stretching back to 1995.

However, he argued that the stakes are higher for Prescott given his potential salary. Russo pointed out that, “the guys who have not been getting it done were not making $50 million a year,” suggesting that such a huge paycheck comes with even greater expectations,

“He’s going to play for himself in 2024. He’s been awful in playoff games. You are a Cowboys quarterback, you’re making that kind of money, you gotta win in the postseason. And If I’m Jerry Jones, I’m doing the same exact thing.”

Despite the ongoing debate, both Jones and Prescott remain optimistic about reaching an agreement. However, the clock is ticking. If the Cowboys can’t commit to Prescott long-term, he could hit unrestricted free agency in 2025, potentially leaving Dallas empty-handed.

Moreover, Prescott’s next contract could easily surpass $60 million annually because the quarterback market continues to inflate with each signed deal. Even his leverage would keep growing stronger as there are several teams in the mix, looking for a franchise quarterback.