“Kinda Cheap as Hell”: NFL Fans React to Justin Herbert’s Christmas Gift to His Chargers Teammates

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s Christmas season, which means it’s that time of the year when NFL QBs gift their offensive linemen expensive gifts. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy first raised the bar by gifting his entire O-Line swanky Toyotas. However, when it came to Justin Herbert, he failed to one-up his peer as the Chargers star gave his teammates luggage bags and gift cards.

Chargers fans were naturally disappointed with their QB for being stingy, and arguably, rightfully so. After all, why would anyone want their team’s representative to come across as a bit of a cheapskate?

Flocking to the comments, the majority of netizens couldn’t resist throwing a jab or two at the QB for being cheap despite securing a $262.5 million contract last year.

I ain’t gonna lie Justin this kinda cheap as hell — Lance H (@LJ_CHillin_) December 24, 2024

Is that a Rimowa carry on? Very nice luggage, around $1000. But Brock Purdy got his linemen new SUVs, he’s still on his rookie deal and his OL sucks. Step up your gift-giving, Justin. — Hobo Spices (@SpicesHobo) December 25, 2024

The best roast of the night, however, was delivered by an internet user who compared the luggage bags to lunch boxes, due to the large size of the Chargers’ linemen.

Luggage? Thats a lunchbox for those big ass men — Ryan (@RyansBurner13) December 25, 2024

Surprisingly enough, there were a few who defended Herbert’s decision. These select netizens saw the value in a luggage bag for its practical use, with some even saying that the equipment was of high quality.

Good luggage is not cheap. — Authentically Abria (@AbriaAshley) December 24, 2024

Another fan defended the luggage, calling it more practical than the swords Joe Burrow gifted to his teammates. This is certainly a controversial take, as for many, Burrow’s authentic Katanas, with their unique origin story, were the best gift by a QB to his teammates this season.

Everyone calling Justin cheap when Joe burrow got his lineman swords and was glazed for it. These suitcases are worth more than those wall decorations and have functionality. — ⚡️Bolt-Zilla⚡️ (@Hank__Zilla) December 25, 2024

That said, Justin Herbert’s teammates seemed content with the modest gift., In a video posted online, OT Rashawn Slater appeared satisfied as he graciously thanked his QB for the gift cards and the bag.

Justin Herbert gifted the offense lineman with luggage and gift cards. Here’s Rashawn Slater with a thank you vid: pic.twitter.com/JUXuEyVafL — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 24, 2024

Moreover, if one were to remove the financial lens from the picture, a luggage bag and gift card combo would be an all-time classic. Especially considering how much these players need to travel. But when it comes to the NFL, it’s nearly impossible to remove the financial lens. This is where the problem arose for Herbert.