“Kinda Cheap as Hell”: NFL Fans React to Justin Herbert’s Christmas Gift to His Chargers Teammates

Suresh Menon
Published

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates as he leaves the field after defeating the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s Christmas season, which means it’s that time of the year when NFL QBs gift their offensive linemen expensive gifts. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy first raised the bar by gifting his entire O-Line swanky Toyotas. However, when it came to Justin Herbert, he failed to one-up his peer as the Chargers star gave his teammates luggage bags and gift cards.

Chargers fans were naturally disappointed with their QB for being stingy, and arguably, rightfully so. After all, why would anyone want their team’s representative to come across as a bit of a cheapskate?

Flocking to the comments, the majority of netizens couldn’t resist throwing a jab or two at the QB for being cheap despite securing a $262.5 million contract last year.

The best roast of the night, however, was delivered by an internet user who compared the luggage bags to lunch boxes, due to the large size of the Chargers’ linemen.

Surprisingly enough, there were a few who defended Herbert’s decision. These select netizens saw the value in a luggage bag for its practical use, with some even saying that the equipment was of high quality.

Another fan defended the luggage, calling it more practical than the swords Joe Burrow gifted to his teammates. This is certainly a controversial take, as for many, Burrow’s authentic Katanas, with their unique origin story, were the best gift by a QB to his teammates this season.

That said, Justin Herbert’s teammates seemed content with the modest gift., In a video posted online, OT Rashawn Slater appeared satisfied as he graciously thanked his QB for the gift cards and the bag.

Moreover, if one were to remove the financial lens from the picture, a luggage bag and gift card combo would be an all-time classic. Especially considering how much these players need to travel. But when it comes to the NFL, it’s nearly impossible to remove the financial lens. This is where the problem arose for Herbert.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

