Kirk Cousins Injury Progress Report: Pictures Show Just Like Aaron Rodgers, Vikings QB is Racing Through Recovery

Kirk Cousins is gearing up for a new season after an early conclusion due to an Achilles injury. Fourteen players endured ACL/Achilles injuries, and while most remain sidelined, two of the oldest on the list, Aaron Rodgers and Cousins are providing a blueprint for swift recovery from an injury that typically takes months to heal completely.

Merely four months after his Achilles tear, the former Commanders QB is already back on the field, throwing the ball and moving effortlessly. This mirrors Rodgers’ experience, who faced a somewhat similar injury on the opening day of the season. A-Rod also demonstrated notable improvement just three months after tearing his Achilles. It’s worth noting that a full recovery from a torn Achilles typically spans 6 to 9 months.

The rate of recovery tends to be even slower for older athletes like Rodgers and Cousins. Rodgers opted for a unique surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, known as the “speed bridge” procedure. This surgical approach is specifically designed to expedite rehabilitation, facilitating faster recovery for athletes. Cousins, on the other hand, who underwent surgery on November 1st, did not follow the same path as the 4-time NFL MVP.

According to him, he did not opt for the speed bridge because there was enough tendon left below the tear to suture the two halves together. Many surgeons consider suturing effective in the long run. Before his injury, Cousins was putting up MVP-worthy numbers, having already thrown for 2331 yards with 18 touchdown passes and just 5 interceptions. The decision regarding the surgical approach underscores the unique considerations and variations in treatment plans tailored to individual cases.

Some cases have even shown that ACL is repairing itself even without surgery of any kind, albeit slowly. Rodgers didn’t make a comeback this season despite constantly flirting with the idea but he certainly gave the athletes a plan on how to proceed after such injuries and how to accelerate the timelines.

Aaron Rodgers Also On Path to Recovery

A-Rod defied all odds by returning to practice in less than three months after tearing his Achilles in a non-contact injury. In addition to the speed bridge procedure, he emphasized the importance of his rehabilitation and diet. Rodgers shared that bone broth was a significant part of his diet, containing ample nutrients and collagen, both beneficial for tendon recovery. Furthermore, he consciously avoided anti-inflammatory foods, such as red meat, fast food, and sugar, as per the Bleacher Report.

Although Rodgers teased a potential early return around Thanksgiving, which could have extended to week 16 if the Jets were in playoff contention, this did not materialize. Fortunately, Rodgers did not rush his comeback despite the hype and media attention. Nevertheless, his journey served as inspiration for athletes, providing a blueprint that challenges the notion of requiring nine months to a year for recovery from a torn Achilles.

While his anticipated return didn’t occur, Rodgers is set to return next season, with hopes for an improved offensive line. The team is poised to invest crucial draft capital in bolstering the offensive line to protect Aaron Rodgers, with a focus on securing a Right Tackle. The Jets, having one of the league’s weakest offensive lines (ranked 30th), also possess $20 million in cap space, potentially increasing after a few strategic cuts. The upcoming season looms as a make-or-break year for both the Green Gang and their 40-year-old $112 million quarterback.

As for Cousins, he currently stands as an unclaimed free agent with $35 million in guaranteed money. Despite being 36, he appears to have plenty left in the tank. However, it seems unlikely that the Vikings will offer him a new and improved contract, given they already carry his $28.5 million against their dead cap. The team may opt to pursue a new quarterback in the upcoming draft, especially considering the need to allocate a substantial contract to star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Kirk remains one of the prominent names in this free agency and has been valued at $40 million by the market. However, only a few teams possess that level of cash in their cap space. Given that he still has at least three productive years left, Cousins is expected to demand a contract upwards of $100 million. Potential destinations for him include the Patriots, Cardinals, Raiders, and Titans, all of whom are in need of a quarterback and have substantial cap space to accommodate such a contract. The offseason remains a critical period for Cousins as he explores his options and contemplates the next phase of his career as per Spotrac.