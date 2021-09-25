“Kirk Cousins is A**. Ask Mike Zimmer If He Wanted Him.”: When Everson Griffen Called Out His Minnesota Vikings Teammate Before His Awkward Return to the Team

Everson Griffen’s return to Minnesota has been welcomed by most Vikings fans. One of his teammates, Kirk Cousins, might not feel the same way, though.

During his 10 seasons with the Vikings, Everson Griffen established himself as a key piece in Zimmer’s defense and a fan favorite. The “Sack Daddy” recorded 74.5 sacks and was named a Pro-Bowler 4 times whilst he was a Viking.

Besides his impressive ability in the pass rush, Griffen also became well known for his eccentric personality. He was a regular on Brian Robison’s “96 Questions” where he gave some of the most hilarious and ridiculous answers to fan-submitted questions, and who can forget his reaction to the Minneapolis Miracle?

His time in the Twin Cities came to an end after the 2019 season when he opted out of his contract, and was expected to be released anyways. He played for both the Lions and Cowboys in 2020, recording 6 sacks before making a return to Minnesota in late August.

Griffen’s reunion with the team wasn’t as smooth as most would have expected, though, considering some bold Tweets he sent out in January.

Kirk Cousins Put in a Weird Position With Griffen’s Return

In January, while Griffen was of course not on the team, he sent a string of deleted Tweets that criticized Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Many actually believe that this was the reason that the Vikings front office declined to bring him back earlier.

He wrote, “Kirk Cousins is a**. Thank you.”

“Ask Zimmer if he wanted Kirk??? He will tell you the truth??? Who wanted Kirk Cousins??? Take your guess???” Griffen’s first interaction with Cousins must have been a little uncomfortable, to say the least.

Everson Griffen: I’m Tryna come back to Minnesota! Also Everson Griffen: pic.twitter.com/bPITfWF2Yt — Realistic Randy (@realistic_randy) January 9, 2021

However in fairness, Griffen had been going through some personal issues over the past year, and whether that had anything to do with the tweets, you would expect Cousins to be professional about it.

Griffen was brought back to help the team, and Kirk certainly knows that should be every player’s priority. On top of that, Griffen actually said sorry on Twitter and indicated he would apologize in his first press conference in August, too.

“I take full ownership,” he said. “I’ve still got to talk to Kirk and apologize to him about that.

So far, Griffen’s return hasn’t exactly got off to a dream start with the team sitting at 0-2 with a tough schedule ahead. However, Kirk Cousins has been impressive and certainly can’t be blamed for that.

Also read: “Tom Brady is the Michael Jordan of Football”: When Aaron Donald Paid His Respect to the NFL GOAT After a Painful Super Bowl LIII Loss