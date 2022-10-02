Kirk Cousins Net Worth : How Much Has the Vikings Quarterback Earned While Playing in NFL?

Kirk Cousins, who was drafted as a replacement, went on to become one of the highest-paid NFL stars in just seven years.

Kirk Cousins, 34, plays for the National Football League’s Minnesota Vikings. He made a name for himself at Michigan State during his college days before making it big at the highest level.

He was picked in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins as a backup to fellow rookie Robert Griffin III. During his first three seasons, Cousins made occasional appearances in games until replacing Griffin in 2015.

Kirk joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and has since become a key member of the team. His estimated net worth as of 2022 is $70 million.

Kirk Cousins 💰👑 2016: $19.9M fully-guaranteed

2017: $23.9M fully-guaranteed

2018: $26M fully-guaranteed

2019: $28M fully-guaranteed

2020: $40M fully-guaranteed

2021: $21M fully-guaranteed

2022: $30M fully-guaranteed

2023: $40M fully-guaranteed Over $230M in his career total. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022

After six seasons in Washington, the quarterback moved to Minnesota in 2018. The $84 million contract was completely guaranteed, which was unusual in the NFL at that time. In March 2020, Cousins and the Vikings agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension that featured a $30 million signing bonus.

In March 2022, Cousins agreed to an extension with the Minnesota Vikings worth $35 million that was completely guaranteed and between June 2019 and June 2020, he was the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins Contracts Through His Career

The cap hit for Kirk Cousins in 2022 is decreased to $31.4 million. Moreover, his cap hit for the upcoming season is $36.25 million. That is because his contract now includes two voidable years.

Not only that, according to reports, Cousins has sponsorship deals with Bose, Lumen Technologies, Nike, and Panini. Cousins reportedly make $2.5 million a year from sponsorships alone.

Additionally, Kirk has so far made $500,000 from his Super Bowl victory. He has also earned $2 million from his victories in the Super Bowl, the Top Eight Points Scored, and the Super Bowl MVP.

Kirk initially signed a four-year, $2,572,688 contract with the Redskins. Similarly, after his contract expired in 2015, he signed a three-year extension with the Redskins.

The #Vikings have agreed in principle to a contract extension with @KirkCousins8. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 14, 2022

Cousins is estimated to have earned around $105 million in his nine NFL seasons since 2012.

