Kirk Cousins Reveals He Will Bring Back a Fashion Statement His Wife Doesn’t Like

Oct 7, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (left) and wife Julie (right) look on before game one of the 2016 NLDS playoff baseball series between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Last season Kirk Cousins left the NFL world in awe when he sported a Hulk Hogan-esque mustache. It certainly got a chuckle, from the social media comment section to analyst booths. However, the striking horseshoe facial hair statement was short-lived, as the quarterback soon had to shave it off at his wife’s request. Now, the veteran hints that this style statement might see a comeback in Atlanta.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the host made one earnest request to the 36-year-old: bring Mustache Monday back. This refers to the fun training camp event Cousins hosted last year with his teammates.

Everyone had to grow out wild mustaches, and the best one would win a cash prize. The veteran shared this with McAfee while joking that the guys weren’t too fond of the challenge, considering it was so close to Week 1.

“I told the guys I gave them about a two-week head start,” explained Cousins. “Which really wasn’t enough. I should have given them a little more. And then the other lesson I learned was if you put Mustache Monday a little too close to Week One, the guys don’t like that. I think I rocked it pretty well.”

McAfee enthusiastically suggested that the ‘stache make a comeback, to which Cousins shared how he’s planning another Mustache Monday with the Falcons’ training camp next year. This wasn’t enough for the analyst who pushed for a sooner debut, but the QB just gave a simple answer, causing the host to erupt in laughter.

“Pat, if you’re going to do it with a handlebar mustache, you better play well. It doesn’t look very cool when you walk to the sideline after a pick-six”

While Cousins seems to be eager to grow his horseshoe mustache again, much to McAfee and his fans’ delight, there is one person who won’t be thrilled.

Kirk Cousins’ wife is not a fan of his ‘stache!

Mustache Monday rolled out, and while Cousins lost the challenge to Austin Slommin, he was definitely proud of his creation. However, the veteran’s wife, Julie Hampton, wasn’t a big fan of the facial fur. She did, however, eventually make peace with her husband’s antics.

“Julie doesn’t like it,” shared Cousins via SportingNews. “I told her, yeah, I just kind of look like I was on the Oregon Trail. But she’s good, she understands. She understands Mustache Week needs to happen.”

Considering how Julie is the one behind her husband’s fashion choices, it’s understandable that she didn’t like his brave facial hair statement. Cousins mostly sports a Kohl-inspired wardrobe, and the one time he was seen in some color, it was at his wife’s urging.

After a record-breaking performance against the Colts last season, Cousins was seen wearing a Vikings-inspired purple jacket at the podium. It definitely wasn’t something the quarterback wanted to wear to an event, but Julie convinced him anyway.

“My wife dresses me. She put it out last night and I looked at her like, ‘I don’t know.’ She nodded, ‘You gotta do it.’ So here we are. Yeah, fun jacket”

Kirk Cousins on the jacket that nearly matches this backdrop: “My wife dresses me. She put it out last night. I looked at her like, ‘I don’t know.’ She nodded, ‘You got to do it.’ So here we are.” pic.twitter.com/FpzCInNApW — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 18, 2022

Kirk Cousins is currently in his first year with the Falcons and has amassed 2,328 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Atlanta is 6-3, standing atop the NFC South, and if all goes well, who knows, we might catch a glimpse of the Hogan-esque stash sooner than expected.