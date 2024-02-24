Kurt Warner’s College Football Stance Takes a Life Of Its Own As Football World Debates Who Gets the Blame for Failing QBs

Just like everyone else in the NFL world, American Underdog Kurt Warner also sat down to watch college football highlights from last year. As the NFL Draft approaches, analysts and former players alike put out their thoughts on what shape the draft might take.

It is standard practice. But this time, the Former Rams QB put out an opinion that instantly garnered both civil and “uncivil” blowback.

To the point where Warner had to clarify his stance while asking social media users getting at him to be less “childish” when dealing with disagreements:

His comments did make a lot of noise. Soon enough, from inside the noise came people who had a serious topic to debate: What is the role of the lower level coaches in building the careers of the thousands of football players and athletes that they come across in their journeys?

Or are the constraints and demands of the job and the realities of the college athlete world so different that the goals are not aligned with building professionals?

Kurt Warner’s Stance Had Fans Riled Up

It was not an easy comment to digest for college football and high school football fans. And the ones vocal on twitter let Warner know what they thought. One of the most in depth analysis on his take and the questions arising from there was done by Coach Tony Franklin. Coach put up a whole essay with specific pointers as to what the role of the head coach at the high school and college level. Here, have a look:

There were other comments that said they are discrediting Kurt Warner as the source for reliable QB analysis. But at the same time, Warner agrees that he doesn’t know much about the sport at the college level. And looked open to taking in new information or at least open to peaceful disagreement.

It also started a debate around an important issue that helps all athletes grow and learn. Whether the high school and college level coaches try to prepare the athletes for pro level stage or they prepare them for life, at the end of the day it is about building the young men of tomorrow, and that has to be done seriously and with care.