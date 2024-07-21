Kyle Juszczyk Lauds Travis Kelce & Christian McCaffrey’s “Genuine Support” for Taylor Swift and Olivia Culpo

The NFL is filled with some famous power couples and chief among them have been Travis Kelce-Tyalor Swift and Christian McCaffrey-Olivia Culpo. The two couples have been quintessential examples of picture-perfect star couples.

Interestingly, both Travis as well as Christian have gone on to receive some important advice from Kyle Juszczyk. The fullback has even publically spoken about the kind of similarities he found between the two couples. While talking to US Weekly, he revealed the advice he gave to the two NFL stars for their relationships.

In the past, Juszczyk has been in close contact with the tight end and the running back. He has even put on his big-brother shoes and advised the two players about their relationships. However, as he spoke to the players, he realized how little of his advice they actually needed.

While speaking to US Weekly, he explained how both CMC and Kelce had their hearts in the right place when it came to their partners.

He said, “[With] both Travis and Christian, I saw how little I needed to say because they were already doing it. They’re both already so supportive of their spouses and they both have stayed so genuine. I think maybe that is part of the reason why they’re so beloved by their fans and why people love both of those couples is because they’ve all stayed so genuine and real.”

Moreover, the fullback spoke about the kind of benefit this understanding brings about for their partners. In his eyes, Kelce and McCaffrey’s understanding fosters a nurturing environment for their famous partners.

With Kelce, Taylor has been rising to the heights of her career and McCaffrey has always been very vocal about his support for Olivia. And interestingly, the fullback is not the only person who believes in the Travis-Taylor relationship. Juszczyk’s wife, Kristen is also a believer in the two.

The part Kristen Juszczyk plays in the Taylor-Travis Kelce story

While her husband had some brilliant insights about the couple, Kristen has been an important part of the Kelce-Swift story. In the early days of their relationship, Taylor had quite an adorable encounter with Kristen.

Per US Weekly, she helped design some custom Chiefs gear for the popstar so that she could support her beau in full rigor. Additionally, Kristen spoke about how she had the pleasure of witnessing a relationship that truly had the best of both worlds. Kristen also marveled over how they’ve had a brilliant level of balance between their relationships and their other commitment.

All in all, this is another beautiful anecdote about the star couple that has come to light. With their relationship being picture-perfect, it only remains to be seen what other adorable stories come out about the couple.