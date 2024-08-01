Kyle Juszczyk Shares Fun Memories from Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo’s Wedding in Rhode Island

49ers star Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo got married in a beautiful ceremony in Watch Hill, Rhode Island on June 29. The San Francisco 49ers team, including fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, showed up at the wedding to celebrate their star player.

Advertisement

Now, in an interview with Papa & Lund on KNBR during the 49ers training camp, Juszczyk reminisced about the wedding and said how they “had an absolute blast” and “maybe too much fun.” Moreover, he observed how weddings often mirror the personalities of the would-be Mr. and Mrs. and in that context, Christian and Olivia’s wedding showed how much everyone loves the couple.

As the conversation continued, there was playful banter about the dancing abilities of the guests, when the host playfully inquired about the “Elaine, from Seinfeld” among them- a character known for her awkward dance moves. Which, Christian didn’t single out the worst dancer but recalled seeing his fellow NFL peers lively dancing without a care in the world, regardless of their grooving skills.

“I think at one point in the night, I looked on the dance floor, and there were like 35 of the sweatiest guys having a blast. So fun, man,” narrated McCaffrey.

Next, the conversation also shifted towards SF 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, who wasn’t spotted dancing. Juszczyk mentioned that Shanahan boasted about being able to do ’90s rap breakdancing moves but didn’t flaunt them at the wedding.

This sparked a back-and-forth between him and the hosts which ultimately led to the fullback suggesting that maybe dancing isn’t Shanahan’s forte despite his confidence. Hilarious!

From the look of it, Kyle and Christian seem to share a great rapport–something which has also extended to their spouses, Kristin and Olivia. This was evident when Olivia wore a custom-made bustier designed by Kristin to show support for her then-fiancé, Christian McCaffrey during his first playoff game last NFL season.

Kristin’s custom-made jackets for Olivia Culpo

In January 2024, Olivia Culpo made a fashion statement by wearing a bustier with the 49ers logo, which was custom-designed by Kristen Juszczyk. She flaunted this stylish ensemble at the 49ers playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Culpo is the third NFL WAG who has worn Kristen’s designs. Previously, Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, and Brittany, the wife of Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes were spotted sporting matching red puffer jackets at a wildcard playoff game between Miami and KC in January. With Taylor showing up in a custom-created jacket by Kristen, it went viral and gave a huge boost to Kristen’s design career.

Kristin Juszczyk’s custom design has also been sported by elite gymnast, Simone Biles, featuring her husband and exPackers safety, Jonathan Owens’ jersey number, 34.