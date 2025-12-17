Diego Pavia Gets Trolled as Fernando Mendoza Updates LinkedIn With Heisman Trophy Post

Fernando Mendoza’s CFB story hit its peak on Saturday night when the Indiana quarterback was named the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. It all but sealed one of the most historic seasons the program has ever seen.

Mendoza winning college sports’ most prestigious individual award was fueled by his rewriting Indiana football history in the process. For starters, he led the Hoosiers to an undefeated 13-0 season, their first outright Big Ten title since 1945, and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Secondly, from an individual lens, Mendoza paced the FBS with 39 total touchdowns and swept nearly every major honor along the way, including the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, and Associated Press Player of the Year. Then, a few days after lifting the grand trophy in New York, Mendoza opened up about his achievements on LinkedIn, which, to be fair, has been a growing trend among players with business aspirations post-retirement.

“This weekend, I was incredibly honored to be named the 2025 Heisman Trophy recipient,” Mendoza wrote. “I accept this honor with humility, gratitude, and a deep sense of responsibility.”

The Hoosiers QB went on to credit his family, coaches, and teammates “from Christopher Columbus to Cal and now Indiana,” before reflecting on his journey from “a kid in Miami chasing a dream.”

Mendoza closed by making it clear the job isn’t finished: “I am proud to continue representing Indiana University Bloomington as we prepare for the College Football Playoff. On to the Rose Bowl!”

While the post was intended as a moment of reflection and LinkedIn profile building, it quickly became fuel for social media trolling, with Diego Pavia, the Heisman runner-up, catching strays from internet users. Almost immediately, many X users shared their sarcastic reactions aimed at Vanderbilt’s quarterback.

“In a related story, Diego Pavia just joined LinkedIn so he can send his resume to DICKS, Walmart and footlocker,” one user joked. Another sarcastically added, “Diego start a LinkedIn yet?”

The rest, meanwhile, continued piling on with similar cracks: “Someone tell Pavia to download LinkedIn, I have a feeling he’s gonna need it,” penned one. “Has Pavia updated his (LinkedIn) yet?” chimed in a second.

That said, none of these jokes were random acts of trolling. They stem from the uncomfortable reality surrounding Pavia’s NFL draft outlook, which already sat on shaky ground even before his controversial Heisman-night behavior.

Despite leading Vanderbilt to a historic 10-win season and finishing with over 4,000 total yards and 36 touchdowns, Pavia is widely viewed as a late-round pick or priority undrafted free agent.

At 24 years old on draft day, listed at 6-foot-0 (with many scouts believing he’s shorter), and reliant on a high-risk, structure-breaking play style, Pavia seems to be already facing skepticism from NFL evaluators.

That scrutiny intensified after his emotional post-Heisman reaction, where he reposted a photo with an expletive directed at voters and appeared in a viral clip flipping off a sign aimed at Indiana. Though he later issued a public apology, the damage, at least optically, lingered.

NFL teams value competitiveness, but they also demand composure.

For executives already wary of Pavia’s size, the episode reinforced concerns about maturity and how his fiery personality might translate to a professional locker room. And these aren’t empty concerns, too, because we all saw how Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock dropped earlier this year due to similar accounts of cockiness.

In contrast, Mendoza’s LinkedIn post gives the impression that he is calm, professional, and forward-looking. So, it’s not surprising that most draft boards list him as a potential top-five NFL draft pick.

Safe to say, Pavia has the next 4 months to work heavily on the optics because when it comes to the NFL Draft, perception can at times matter more than production.