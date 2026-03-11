Vikings News: Analyst Claims Kyler Murray Could Elevate Minnesota to the Rams’ Level in the NFC

There has been no news yet regarding Kyler Murray, who is set to leave the Arizona Cardinals via release. Several QB-needy teams were expected to make him offers, but nothing of the sort has happened. With only a few landing spots left, one NFL analyst believes the Minnesota Vikings would be a perfect pairing.

The Vikings are in an awkward spot as a franchise. They’re coming off the first year with JJ McCarthy as their starter, and it didn’t go so well. He looked overmatched at times and most notably battled injuries that forced him to miss seven games. There’s not a lot to be confident about with him moving forward.

But Minnesota isn’t going to roll over and take a losing season on the chin. They have Kevin O’Connell, a QB guru, former Coach of the Year, and one of the best in the business. And if the team can pair him with Murray, Domonique Foxworth thinks they have a legitimate chance to be one of the best teams in the NFC.

“When Kyler is playing well, he’s as good as just about anybody in the football,” Foxworth stated during a segment on Get Up. “So, if they can find a way to sustain that success, he’s had MVP-level runs for over 6-7-8 games. If you can create that, we’re looking at the best team, right up there with the Rams, in the NFC.”

It’s a bit of a hot take. The Vikings finished 9-8 last year and looked nowhere close to being one of the best teams in the NFC. Not to mention, Murray hasn’t played at an MVP-level since 2021, and his right ACL was a major setback in his career.

As expected, NFL fans weren’t buying what Foxworth was selling. “What is this ‘success’ that Kyler Murray had?!?! Can you please point to this alleged ‘success’?? Especially AFTER the ACL injury?” one fan wrote.

“Delusional. He would still be the worst QB in the division,” another added.

“Yeah, a 5’10” QB who peaked 5 years ago and is so injury prone that he got votes for comeback player of the year in consecutive seasons, is just what Minnesota needs to know they have to draft a QB again,” someone else joked.

Although there was one fan who seemed optimistic about the Vikings’ chances this upcoming season if they can secure a decent QB.

“Dunno if I’d go THAT far, but last year other than the QB room our roster was top 5 in the NFC, I’d probably go Seahawks, Rams 1&2, and probably MN 3rd, in the same league with PHI, GB, SF & DET. Would say if we get Kyler, then that puts us that range INCLUDING the QB room,” they argued.

The Vikings were certainly a lot better than they got credit for last season. Not many remember that they finished the year on a five-game winning streak, four of which were started by McCarthy. They had one of the best defenses in the NFL, especially against the pass. It was all led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

All in all, Murray’s addition to the Vikings would be smart, given McCarthy’s durability and the team’s desire to compete. But at the same time, Foxworth may be living a bit in the past with his analysis of Kyler. It’s been a while since we’ve seen him play well at the QB position. Because of this, it’s hard to get on board with the idea that his addition would turn Minnesota into one of the best teams in the NFC.