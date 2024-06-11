Kyler Murray Makes More Money Than Patrick Mahomes With a $46.1 Million Annual Salary This Season

With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s support, Kyler Murray wants to fire up the Cardinals in the 2024 season to end their century-long wait. Playing in the NFL since 1920, the Cardinals are the oldest team without a Super Bowl win. GM Monti Ossenfort and Co. took several steps to change the narrative. They even ensured their star QB a stellar package that surpassed back-to-back Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

In July 2022, the former Oklahoma Sooners QB signed a five-year, $230,500,000 contract with the Cardinals. It included an annual average salary of $46,100,000. Notably, this number is higher than the average salary of Mahomes, whose annual deal sums up to $45 million per year.

Moreover, Murray’s contract included a $29,035,000 signing bonus, and $159,797,000 guaranteed, according to Sportac. Meanwhile, Mahomes’ 10-year long-term deal offered him significantly less: a $10,000,000 signing bonus and $141,481,905 in guaranteed money.

Even though Murray has a better annual salary than Mahomes, he hasn’t done much in Arizona, leading the team to the playoffs just once and getting ousted in the Wild Card Round. Now that he is entering his sixth year with the franchise, there is noticeable scrutiny around his contract. In contrast, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in the past six years and accumulated numerous accolades.

According to OvertheCap, Murray is currently the sixth highest-paid QB in the league, while Mahomes is in the ninth position. The Chiefs quarterback signed a historic $450 million contract in 2020. However, it has been adjusted several times, including this year, to assist the Chiefs with managing their salary cap space.

As expected, Mahomes has a superior statistical record over the Cardinals QB. In 2023, Murray played only 8 games and returned with 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Meanwhile, the Chiefs QB won his third Super Bowl MVP and third Lombardi the same year. The 28-year-old also scored 27 touchdowns and succumbed to 14 interceptions in 16 games.

In addition, Murray’s recent setbacks with injuries are a key concern. However, with age on his side, the young talent would try hard to brush aside the disappointment as he looks for a fresh start in the 2024 season.

So the question remains: While the Cardinals QB stands sixth in the list of highest-paid QBs, who are the top five this year?

Exploring Top Paid NFL Quarterbacks in 2024

The statistical data from overthecap.com reveals Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid NFL quarterback with a $55 million annual salary. The Bengals QB is followed by Jared Goff ($55 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), and Jalen Hurts ($51 million) to complete the top five.

Even though Cardinals weapon Murray stands short of the $50M mark, a new normal for QBs, he can take respite that even NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes ($45 million), Dak Prescott ($40 million), and Aaron Rodgers ($37.5 million) have not yet crossed that threshold.

Besides that, Murray has never won an MVP award or secured a Super Bowl, hence lacking a big portfolio. However, he impressed many in his debut season, securing the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year nod.

Cut to 2024, with the Cardinals bolstering their offense, Kyler Murray will look to pay justice to his massive salary and lead his team to great heights.