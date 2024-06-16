Kylie Kelce Reveals How Travis and Jason’s Podcast “Cracked Her Up”

Kylie Kelce with Jason Kelce (Credits: IG); Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports;

Almost everyone has a podcast nowadays, but rarely do we find one as wholesome as it is entertaining. The ‘New Heights’ podcast, hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, is certainly one of those rare gems. On top of that, this podcast has remained unchanged since the two started it, filled with their brotherly antics, which Kylie Kelce recently spoke about, noting that it actually ‘cracked her up’ from the beginning.

In an interview with Sterling Holmes of ‘Stacking The Box,’ Kylie shared her happiness in seeing fans enjoy the banter and humor that portray the bond between Travis and Jason. This actually amused Kylie initially, as the brother duo’s on-air chemistry mirrors their real-life rapport, particularly during family gatherings.

“It cracks me up because people really gravitate towards their brother dynamic and how they play off of each other. It’s basically a glimpse into our holiday dinner tables. It is exactly what they do when they get in person, face-to-face with each other,” she said.

The candidness between Jason and Travis has always been evident. In 2023, the brother duo etched their names in NFL history when their respective teams, the Eagles and the Chiefs, clashed in Super Bowl LVII. Although the Chiefs won the showdown, the embrace between the brothers underscored their true bond.

Six months before the Kelce brothers soared to fame during Super Bowl 2023, the duo launched their podcast. Currently dominating the Spotify Sports category in the United States, New Heights has a huge following on social media platforms, with over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers. That said, Kylie also discussed a few other things during the interview with Stacking the Box.

When Did Kylie Meet Her Brother-in-Law?

As it turns out, Kylie had to wait over a year before finally meeting Travis, after she started dating Jason. Travis was in his second year (2014) when Kylie and Jason began dating, but it wasn’t until the conclusion of the 2015 season that Kylie finally met Travis.

“Jason and I had been together for quite some time before I actually got to meet Travis. I’m talking at least through a full football season because the schedules didn’t match up and so I actually met him [Travis] in Hawaii at Pro Bowl,” Kylie said.

Prior to the meeting, Jason had been speaking highly of Travis to Kylie for months. This likely played a role in Kylie’s impression of her future brother-in-law. Despite Travis’s reputation as a bad boy, Kylie mentioned how they clicked right away when they finally met.

“I had received months and months and months of Jason talking up his brother and telling me what an amazing person he was and how kind and generous and loving. And he lived up to it,” Kylie continued.

It is just not Kylie’s bond with Travis, which Mrs. Kelce spoke about. According to the former hockey player, the Chiefs’ star TE is an equally great uncle to his nieces, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. “He is hilarious and the best uncle and an outstanding brother-in-law,” Kylie verified.

One thing is for sure: the unique selling point of the “New Heights” podcast is the Kelce family’s bond. The genuine love for each other and the playful jabs are what draw viewers to the podcast.