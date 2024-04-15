Brock Bowers Slips Through Aaron Rodgers’ Hands & Caleb Williams Gets Rome Odunze’s Help in Mel Kiper and Field Yates’s Latest Mock NFL Draft’24

With Aaron Rodgers at the center of their game plan, the New York Jets have gone all in during free agency, and it won’t be any different when draft day comes. After a disappointing end to the 2023 season, which saw them finish with a 31st-ranked offensive line and a lack of options in the receiving department, the Green Gang has gone for two guards, Joe Simpson and Jake Hanson. They have also recruited two offensive tackles, Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith.

With Vera Tucker and other injured O-linemen expected to return to the field this season, many felt they had enough firepower in this department. With pass protection no longer the priority, they could turn their focus on giving A-Rod a few additional weapons, and UGA Tight End Brock Bowers felt like the final piece of the puzzle.

However, Mel Kiper and Field Yates disagree, who, in their recently released mock draft via ESPN, predicted that the Jets are more likely to go for another pass protector in Troy Fautanu. They feel his versatility is something they will regret missing out on, as Troy is very well-equipped to provide another layer of protection to their QB, who is coming back from an ACL injury.

Instead, they feel it will be the Broncos who take the generational talent of Bowers to Denver, even though the Orange Crush don’t yet have a QB to rely on other than Jarett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

Kiper also speculates that the Bears, who currently hold the 9th overall pick, will take one of the best receivers in the draft: former Huskie Rome Odunze. Notably, Odunze, ranked as the third wide receiver among the top ten prospects, has drawn comparisons to DeVante Adams. The Bears have already signed Keenan Allen from the Chargers and also have DJ Moore in their ranks; therefore, adding Odunze would give their incoming star QB Caleb Williams another option to throw to.

Moreover, while many have predicted that the Patriots will take McCarthy by going down in the draft, Kiper doesn’t see that happening as he predicts a new destination for Michigan’s QB.

JJ McCarthy Could Become Kirk Cousins’ Successor, Predicts Mel Kiper

JJ McCarthy’s rise during the pre-draft process needs to be studied, as Michigan’s National Champion has come leaps and bounds and is now expected to be a first-rounder despite all the doubts surrounding his athletic prowess. He has been linked to every team that needs a QB, including the Patriots, who hold the 3rd overall pick. However, Mel Kiper feels New England won’t trade down and will instead take Drake Maye.

Nonetheless, his mock draft still predicts JJ being picked in the top 10, possibly at fifth. However, it won’t be Herbert’s Chargers but the Vikings, who are expected to move up and select the Michigan man. Minnesota couldn’t hold on to Kirk Cousins due to their limited cap space, but drafting a rookie could definitely solve that problem.

They are also expected to give a massive contract to their star receiver, Justin Jefferson, which would only be possible if they got a QB on a minimum contract. The Vikings have all the weapons to help him succeed: a star receiver in Jetta, a star TE in Hockenson, another great WR2 in Jordan Addison, RB Aaron Jones, and one of the best LTs in Christian Darisaw.