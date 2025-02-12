Kylie Kelce Shares Hilarious Story of Jason Kelce Being Called “Hideous” by a Former Tinder Date

It’s well-known that Jason and Kylie Kelce first matched on Tinder before meeting in person. But what many don’t know is that before connecting with Kylie, Jason had also matched with another woman in Philadelphia—a friend of Kylie’s friend. And Kylie found that out in the most unexpected way.

When Kylie first confided in one of her most trusted friends about dating an Eagles player, she was hesitant to reveal Jason’s name. She didn’t want the extra attention or any potential drama that could complicate her life. So, instead, she vaguely described him as someone with a public job.

But her friends were relentless, pressing her for details day after day. Eventually, she gave in and admitted he played for the Eagles. That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

Kylie’s friend found the revelation oddly familiar. She recalled that another friend of hers had also matched with an Eagles player a few months back. Amused, but curious, Kylie wanted to know if it was Jason.

To get confirmation, her friend called up her other friend and asked who her Tinder match was. Sure enough, it was Jason. But the real kicker? The woman didn’t just confirm the match—she bluntly described Jason as “hideous.”

“One of my college teammates was like, ‘Oh that’s so funny. I know this girl from back home who met this Eagle guy on Tinder. But it can’t be the same guy because this guy was hideous.'” Kylie said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I was like, really? What does he look like? And she was like ‘I’m going to text her right now and figure out what his name was.’ 5 minutes later, ‘His name was Jason.'”

The story had the host of the show’s jaw dropped. She couldn’t believe that another girl matched on Tinder with Jason before her and that she thought he was “hideous”. But Kylie saw it as validation as to why she wasn’t telling anybody about who she was going out with. She got to know this information just moments before she was going to make her and Jason official in her friend circle.

Kylie was actually pretty shocked to learn about the relationship. But she says that the best part of the story is that the previous girl and Jason never got together, and she ended up with him in the end. It’s just coincidental that in the one moment she decided to open up to her friends, it got thrown back in her face.

But that’s just life for ya! Sometimes when we decide to finally be vulnerable to others, the people poking and prodding us to be vulnerable, ultimately don’t react the way we think they will.