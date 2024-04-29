“Proud Of You”: Jackson Mahomes Emotionally Honors Brother Patrick Amid Taylor Swift’s $80,000 Gesture

Mar 10, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes I! (right) watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets with his brother Jackson Mahomes (left) at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday saw Patrick Mahomes’ foundation, ‘15 and the Mahomies’ organize the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic Gala at the Bellagio Hotel. The event, held to garner funds for the health and well-being of children in underprivileged communities was attended by celebrities galore. Star couple Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were also spotted at the event.

The KC Chiefs QB’s brother Jackson Mahomes was impressed by his elder brother’s gesture and organization. He thus took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the three-time Super Bowl-winning QB. “Supporting big bro at his foundation. Keep doing big things! Proud of you!”, posted Jackson Mahomes on Instagram.

A charity event like this sees the best of sports, entertainment come together for a noble cause. Considering the influence and resources these high-profile attendees bring with them, a hefty charity sum is also expected. Taylor Swift lived up to this notion by donating four expensive tickets to her Eras Tour. The tickets fetched a surprise value of $80,000 in the auction. Patrick Mahomes followed suit by auctioning his signed footballs for $10,000 each.

Later in the day, Patrick Mahomes posted a reel encapsulating the gala. The day’s highlight was certainly Taylor’s surprise tickets being auctioned off. And see the pop sensation in a Patrick Mahomes reel sent the Swifties into a frenzy.

Swifties Shower Love On Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Instagram Reel

After the successful fruition of the event, Patrick Mahomes took to his Instagram to share a highlight reel of the gala and the ensuing golf classic event by his foundation. Captioned as “Great Weekend in Las Vegas”, the highlight reel sees Patrick having a blast at the golf course with his friends and teammate Travis Kelce. A few snippets of the gala were also intertwined with the smashing golf action.

The highlight of this small section in the video was Swift and Travis walking the red carpet together as a couple. After high speculation of the couple missing the Met Gala, seeing the duo walk hand in hand at a charity gala was heartening for Swifties. They thus took to the comments section to share their love.

Brittany Mahomes also commented with a series of clap emojis on the reel. She also posted photos from the gala on her own Instagram profile with a caption filled with gratitude and appreciation. “If you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are a part of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies ❤️,” posted Brittany.

It was a great weekend for the Mahomes – a weekend with fun, action, love, and charity!