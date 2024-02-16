“Scared Us in a Lot of Different Ways”: DC Steve Spagnuolo Reveals Brock Purdy Inspired Change Chiefs Deployed in Super Bowl LVIII

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble while sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the fourth quarter of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Oct 29, 2023.

Brock Purdy had Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo break out in a sweat. But as revealed by the newly extended Chiefs Defensive Coordinator, they were ready for the 49ers come what may. As soon as they saw Brock Purdy, as he has during the season, slice through their zone defense, the coach immediately asked his players to move into man coverage. Obviously, covering man-to-man takes up more energy from the players. It risks getting the players winded during the course of the game. But Spagnuolo had trust in his guys.

Advertisement

On his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Chief’s defensive mastermind answered multiple statistical eyebrow-raisers. Firstly, he was asked why he ended up running the highest percentage of man coverage plays against the 49ers, all this season. The Super Bowl-winning coach agreed that they changed strategies during the game and having watched the film all week, said,

Advertisement

“The reason we shifted gears there was two fold. I got a great deal of respect for Brock Purdy. I watched him during the week and he was exceptional. He scared us in a lot of different ways, but the way he attacks zones and the timing, you guys probably talked about it all week, his in breaking routes, throwing before the DE even makes the break, and he hit a couple on us. We just decided we need tighter coverage, we knew we have the guys for it.”



He added he wanted to start the coverage in the second quarter itself but they waited till the second half. Coach Spagnuolo notes, “The very first three plays of the second half, were all man, I just saw it, not a half an hour ago, and the coverage was… tight.” Adding that the confidence in his men and the exceptional ability of Kyle Shanahan and his quarterback were the two reasons Kansas City shifted to man coverage.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo’s Comments Spark a Debate Amongst 49ers Fans

As soon as the comments hit the internet, fireworks were set ablaze. Brock Purdy faithful ran to defend their man. An X user, Jake Ellenbogan exclaimed sarcastically, “It’s almost like Brock Purdy WAS in fact ready for the moment and WAS NOT the reason they lost.” Another user, George M said, “I was worried that the Chiefs would have a plan for him scrambling after he had showed that ability to beat the Lions.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JKBOGEN/status/1758185987761422644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cognacdaddi/status/1758189996391985420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While there were others who did not agree with the analysis of Purdy:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49erflo/status/1758168756348399775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisCJ0504/status/1758194965446861197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/40calKing/status/1758181079704326610?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MadCalDiseaz/status/1758188819055329518?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So it is clear that the sentiment on Brock Purdy and the 49ers stands divided currently. It was expected to a certain extent after the loss as this marks Shanahan’s third Super Bowl loss in his career and it was way too early for Brock Purdy to lead his team to the Super Bowl after being picked last. Yet, they still have a loaded roster and a foe that has been around for a while.