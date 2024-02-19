Will Patrick Mahomes Winning a Three-Peat Equalize With Tom Brady’s Seven Rings? Former Patriot Believes So

Patrick Mahomes has now established himself as an elite of the elites by winning his third Super Bowl as a 28-year-old. The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a dominant run with the quarterback similar to what Brady had with the Patriots. This has now raised a question of whether he will successfully eclipse Tom Brady’s legacy of seven rings.

Mahomes after winning two in a row is once again setting his gaze to a third which no team or quarterback has ever achieved before. If the Chiefs QB is successful in doing so, then he will be in a race of his own, which also made a former teammate of Brady wonder what would happen next.

In a recent conversation between Robert Griffin III and Super Bowl LIII champion Jason McCourty at the RG3 and The Ones podcast, the two NFL veterans were discussing how the narrative of the NFL GOAT could change the very next year.

“Brady has seven Super Bowls. So we’re putting a mark for Mahomes that he has to at least get seven,” said McCourty. “The fact that Brady beat him in a Super Bowl you have to hold that against him as well.” He added: “But if they go three-peat and they’re the only team and he’s the only quarterback to win three in a row, I think that changes the conversation. If he wins three in a row and he maybe doesn’t get to seven, say he gets to six, five. But three of them happen in a row, I think you can still have that conversation of, if he’s The Greatest Of All Time. The only thing is Brady beat him.”

That said, the GOAT debate would still persist for a long time as Brady himself was in a race of his own since no other QB has even gotten close to the amount of success that he has had. And Mahomes will have to do something extraordinary to get in the same conversation as him.

Will Patrick Mahomes Settle the GOAT Debate With a Three-Peat?

Only eight quarterbacks in the league’s history have ever won back-to-back Super Bowls with Brady and Mahomes being two of them. However, no one has ever had a three-peat in the NFL, let alone replicating a Michael Jordan-esque two-time three-peat.

If Patrick Mahomes successfully becomes the first ever quarterback to do so, he would certainly be named the most dominant QB of his era. Not to mention gracing the GOAT debate next to Tom Brady. It would then become a conversation of intensity vs. longevity.