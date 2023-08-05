Trumping Tom Brady’s Long Standing Record, $600,000,000 Worth Lionel Messi Tops the List Of Jersey Sales In 24 Hours

Lionel Messi, with a staggering net worth of $600,000,000, sent shockwaves through the sports world with his iconic move to Inter Miami. The Argentine soccer superstar’s transfer was nothing short of legendary, and it didn’t take long for him to rewrite the record books. One of the first records he shattered was Tom Brady’s long-standing achievement of most jersey sales within 24 hours of changing teams in US sports.

Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami sparked an unprecedented surge in merchandise sales, with fans clamoring to get their hands on his iconic jerseys moments after the deal was finalized. The excitement to watch Messi play in Miami was so high that multiple celebrities and legendary athletes like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams attended his MLS debut game to witness it in person.

Messi Tops Brady: Record-Breaking Jersey Sales After Inter Miami Move

Lionel Messi’s iconic transfer to Inter Miami shattered records, including one previously held by NFL legend Tom Brady. After Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he held the distinction of the most jersey sales within 24 hours of changing teams in US sports. However, according to Fanatics, Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami changed the game, surpassing Brady’s record and setting a new benchmark for merchandise sales in a matter of hours.

Moreover, in the process, along with Tom Brady, he has also edged out Cristiano Ronaldo whose jersey sales topped the charts after his move to Manchester United in 2021. Messi also trumped LeBron James’ jersey sales record which he had established after his move to Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

Tom Brady’s arrival at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 not only brought them the Lombardi Trophy but also a massive facelift to their merchandise sales. According to Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin, Brady’s signing sparked an astounding 1,200 percent increase in sales compared to 2019. The Buccaneers soared from 28th in the league in sales to claim the top spot, making it the most significant jump for any franchise in history.

Brady’s jersey sales were significant when he joined the Buccaneers, but Messi’s popularity transcends borders, making his impact even more groundbreaking. The demand for Messi’s number 10 jerseys was so intense that they sold out immediately in all stores, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the restocking of this precious item.

Lionel Messi’s Milestones and Record-Breaking Impact at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami has been nothing short of remarkable, as he continues to achieve milestone after milestone. With his latest goal for the club, he reached an impressive tally of 700 non-penalty goals in his illustrious career, setting a new standard as the only player to achieve this feat.

In addition to Messi’s individual accomplishments, Inter Miami has been making waves in the MLS with a record-breaking performance. As per reports, Apple’s MLS Season Pass saw three of Inter Miami’s matches becoming the most-watched games in the league’s short history. Although specific viewer details remain undisclosed, the matches against Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, along with the MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal, were undeniably standout moments for the club and the league.

As Messi continues to weave his magic on the field, his impact at Inter Miami is felt far and wide. With only three games played, he is already closing in on becoming the club’s record goalscorer, needing just 24 more goals to match Gonzalo Higuain.

Messi’s presence at Inter Miami has transformed the club’s prospects, and fans eagerly await more historic moments from the maestro in the seasons to come.