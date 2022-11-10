Odell Beckham Jr. Heading To The Dallas Cowboys? Skip Bayless Takes a U-Turn On OBJ, Backs Him To Add Greatly To The Cowboys

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Ram player Odell Beckham Jr. watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most talked-about player this season who hasn’t even touched the ground is Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the front-runners to sign this Super Bowl champion wide receiver as speculation about the WR’s new team is at an all-time high.

It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. might return to the field earlier than anticipated. The wide receiver has largely recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in February while playing for the Rams in their victory over the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this shit!!! 🦁🦁 https://t.co/7x5pLHKtWn — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 8, 2022

Well, the recent remarks made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy indicates interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr. Yesterday on Twitter, not only the Cowboys’ management but also their LB Micah Parsons made a strong appeal for OBJ to sign on with them.

Skip Bayless on Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Dallas

Jones’ comment sparked rumors that Odell would sign with the Cowboys as a free agent. Skip Bayless, a devoted Cowboys fan and NFL analyst, believes that OBJ belongs in Dallas.

Shannon Sharpe poked Skip about this because Skip had previously said that “OBJ is done” and hinted that he wouldn’t see a big buyer in this season. According to Skip Bayless, the Cowboys’ legacy may be the draw for Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas is the palace, it’s the Hollywood of the NFL. Odell Beckham Jr. is destined to play in Hollywood that is Dallas. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/Km5Va02KUx — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 9, 2022

Skip claimed, “Jerry has a lot to offer, but the NFL doesn’t pay in cold, hard cash. Dallas is the NFL’s Hollywood; it is the palace. It’s the Mecca; they’re the most valuable team in the world, and OBJ is electric, unstoppable, and the face of Dallas on social media.”

While acknowledging this, Skip appeared a little downcast but still expressed his strong belief that the superstar WR will in fact join his favorite team. He confirmed for himself that Jerry Jones’ purchasing power and the team’s history as “America’s team” are the reasons that OBJ will sign with them.

Odell Beckham Jr. has all the qualities you look for in a wide receiver, and according to Skip Bayless, OBJ could make a comeback at any time and Dallas will be his new team.

