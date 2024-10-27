Lamar Jackson in Denim Shorts to Joe Burrow in Pink Jacket & Shoes; Week 8 Fits Are Lit

Each week of the NFL season is exciting for its hotly anticipated matchups between tough opponents. However, the game day fits that players don with such confidence before those games are equally entertaining. Not so surprisingly, Week 8 didn’t disappoint, as usual.

From Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers to Travis Kelce, a handful of athletes consistently catch the eyes of fans and fashion critics with their curated outfits. This week, however, the NFL made it easy for fans to view those game-day fits at a glance — no need to search for another post.

From stars of the New York Jets to the Baltimore Ravens, all the players showcased their fashion sense, regardless of how their individual or teams’ scores looked on the gridiron. As Deion Sanders says, “You look good, you feel good. You feel good, you play good. You play good, they pay good.”

Sauce Gardner of the Jets showed up in a combination of a yellow sweatshirt and black pants, completing the stylish look with a heavy silver chain.

Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, chose to emphasize the color pink in his Week 8 outfit, showing up in a pink jacket paired with matching bright pink shoes. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts looked all business as he walked through the stadium in a light brown tuxedo, with no hint of levity on his face.

The WR for the Patriots, Kendrick Bourne, was all smiles in a lavender tuxedo, which was definitely a breath of fresh air from the t-shirts and the hoodies that the fans see on a daily basis.

However, some fans were appalled by the outfit of Ravens’ star Lamar Jackson, who showed up in a multi-colored zip-up and blue denim shorts to match. One comment read, “Why does Lamar look like he’s homeless??”

Plus, given the Ravens‘ recent loss to the Browns (arguably a weak opponent), fans have been especially brutal with their criticisms of the quarterback, who couldn’t turn the tide around.

Comments like “That’s Lamar’s “defeated by Jameis” fit” and “Rodgers and Lamar trying to prove who’s more overrated” are everywhere.

Yet, throughout the NFL, regardless of the outcome of the games, players never really let the magnitude of wins or losses affect their fashion choices or how they express themselves. As such, fashion becomes an inherent part of the players’ mentality, helping them to stay focused on their overall development without letting the outside world’s judgments get within their skin.