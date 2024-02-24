Lamar Jackson Puts Up a Heartfelt Request for College Football 2025 Game Makers

EA Sports, known for releasing Madden every year, is bringing back its college counterpart, NCAA Football, but with a different name, EA Sports College Football. The return of the game after more than a decade has generated hype and excitement around it as over 5,000 college football players from across 130+ schools have already signed up to be included in this year’s college football video game, ensuring that most schools will be represented in the game. And Lamar Jackson

On X (formerly Twitter), Lamar commented on the post and hoped there would be a Heisman challenge in the new game. NCAA 13 and 14, the last two editions, had a Heisman challenge game mode, which was essentially a single-player mode that focused on the road to glory. The gamer had to pick one Heisman winner from the past and complete a list of goals to win the Heisman.

Despite many brilliant athletes emerging in the past 12 years when the game was not produced, truly generational college athletes missed out on being represented in the game or on its cover. One such player is Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB had one of the best and most exciting college seasons in 2017 when he won the Heisman Trophy, showcasing his dual-threat talent to the world. However, he can rejoice as the Dynasty mode is returning with the Heisman Challenge.

To the joy of fans, the Dynasty mode will return, where you can recruit players and build your school into a powerhouse. While the game is on the same engine as Madden, according to the company, it will look and feel different. All 134 FBS teams will be represented in the game.

The game was previously called NCAA Football but was discontinued after a disagreement between former athletes and EA over the use of their image, likeness, and name without their permission. Due to this issue, the company stopped producing the game. When the NCAA had to allow Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and created rules for it, EA Sports, which initially stated that they wouldn’t be using likeness, decided to incorporate it in the new video game. Players will be compensated with $600 and a free copy of the game for their cooperation.

NFL World Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Innocent Request for College Football Game Makers

NFL world is piqued by Lamar’s interest in the game and are appreciating his activeness on social media about the game. Most fans agreed with the 2-time MVP’s demand to have a Heisman challenge in the game and said that as former Heisman winner, Lamar Jackson would be their first pick in the challenge. Some fans even agreed that he should be on the cover. Fans said,

As the launch day comes closer, more players could sign up to be included in College Football 25, exciting fans even more. The game promises to be more entertaining and better than Madden as EA has put in a lot of effort to make it authentic-looking. It has collected sounds, stadium renderings, and more from schools. EA Sports will reveal more specifics in May but it is a sign of things to come in the future as per ESPN.