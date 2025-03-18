Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Only Gripe With Shedeur Sanders

Stephen A. Smith has consistently called out the media for being too harsh on Shedeur Sanders. He absolutely loves Shedeur’s game and believes much of the criticism stems from the shadow cast by his father. That said, there is one aspect of the Colorado QB’s game that Stephen A. says he hates—his signature celebration.

That’s right—the celebration Shedeur does after a score or a win, the “Watch Flex,” isn’t Stephen A.’s favorite. He loves the QB’s style of play, his accuracy, and the poise with which he operates, but that celebration? That needs to go.

“And by the way, Shedeur Sanders, do you know the only thing that we could say about Shedeur Sanders, Molly? Literally, the only criticism is that he might need to stop this,” Stephen A. said, holding his wrist up to the camera to mimic Shedeur’s signature celebration.

“You know what I’m saying? With the ice in your watch. That’s about it. (Other than this) the kid conducts himself professionally,” the analyst continued.

Shedeur’s signature celly has taken over the celebration game. It involves him holding up his wrist, showing off the diamond watch he wears every game, and pointing to it. Other college players, NFL players, and even PeeWee players have started incorporating the celly into their touchdown dances as well.

Shedeur’s Signature celly is coming to College Football 25

Shedeur probably won’t be doing the celebration any less in the NFL. It’s been a hit with fans, and people love to emulate it. Fans everywhere have started holding up their wrists—even without watches. DJ Khaled, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson, for example, have all joined in. It’s become a viral sensation, so much so that it even made its way into the EA Sports CFB 25 video game.

To perform the celebration, players must be using the Colorado Buffaloes. No other team in the game has access to it. The celly can only be done after a touchdown, but any player—not just Shedeur—can participate.

On PlayStation, the button input for the celebration is R1 + left on the right stick. On Xbox, it’s the same but RB instead of R1. So go off and score some touchdowns with the Buffs and have a good time repeatedly doing the same celebration.

One thing is for sure, you won’t catch Stephen A. doing the celebration in the game anytime soon. Although, it’s quite the hilarious idea to imagine continually doing it against him in a head-to-head matchup after every touchdown you score. That might just trigger an all-time Stephen A. rant.