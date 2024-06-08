NFL World Guesses Cover Athlete for Madden 25

The football world has been eagerly anticipating the release of Madden NFL 25, which has yet to announce its cover athlete. Meanwhile, College Football 25, making its return this year after a 12-year hiatus, has released its version of the cover, capturing the attention of every football enthusiast and arguably overshadowing the annual release of the NFL video game. Yet, the media giant behind both games, EA Sports, decided to heighten the suspense.

Advertisement

EA Sports recently released a small teaser—not for Madden 25 but for the cover athlete—sending fans into a frenzy. In this brief 11-second-long clip, a familiar yet unfamiliar voice can also be heard uttering the iconic words, “EA Sports, It’s in the Game,” leaving everyone contemplating who it could be.

The Stage is Set. Cover Reveal | 6.11.24#Madden25 pic.twitter.com/kthhXOAfaz — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 7, 2024

The most common and obvious name in the mix is 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey. Many, judging by the voice, are convinced it’s him. However, there are also some, who speculate that it could be Joe Burrow, while others believe it might be the number one pick in the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams.

There were also a few salty haters who suggested that it could be Travis and Taylor, given how much media attention they received last season. See for yourselves:

How y’all not recognize that voice? It’s CMC pic.twitter.com/mV19ts5y8i — MarvG (@justmarvg) June 7, 2024

Another chimed in and stated,

Sounds like Burrow’s voice, and Burrow has been absent from practice, unexpectedly to the public, and BS cover up by Zac — Miles A Foote (@FooteMiles) June 7, 2024

A fan quipped,

Gotta be Caleb Williams Right? — GoatGeezy (@GoatGeezy) June 7, 2024

A user commented,

Either Kelce or Taylor Swift — Jeremy Allen (@JeremyLshow) June 7, 2024

Others said,

NCAA is coming. We kinda don’t care lil bro — matt (@matthecameraguy) June 7, 2024

Notably, critics feel that Madden has become unoriginal and uninspiring, especially with the release of College Football 25. They believe the gaming giant keeps pushing the same product onto gamers, losing its charm.

Details of Madden 25 Cover Release

The recently released teaser has undoubtedly re-ignited the excitement and passion among fans — for at least its cover, if not the game. Nevertheless, according to CBS Sports, there is speculation that five players could finally grace the cover of the legendary game.

One of the possible choices is three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl winner Aaron Donald, who recently hung up his cleats after an illustrious decade-long career. He could be the first defensive player to be on the cover since Richard Sherman appeared on Madden 15.

The next choice could be Justin Jefferson. As the league’s best receiver and now the highest-paid non-QB, there is a belief that it’s his time to be on the cover. He could be the first wideout since Antonio Brown on Madden 19.

Christian McCaffrey is a serious contender as well, coming off one of the best seasons by a running back. The 49er superstar also secured the Offensive Player of the Year nod.

Then there is Texans QB CJ Stroud, who took the league by storm, throwing for over 4000 yards in his debut season and taking his team to the playoffs. Considering that the last four of the five covers had QBs, he has a real shot at making it.

Last but not least, Chiefs’ TE, Travis Kelce, is another crowd favorite. Aside from positioning himself as one of the best tight ends in the league, Kelce has become a celebrity after entering into a relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. Kelce also lifted his third Super Bowl trophy earlier this year, which only strengthens his case.

Nevertheless, while Madden still has a devoted following, it would be hard for the game to compete with new college football games that come after a decade. EA will release Madden on August 16, while the CFB game comes out on July 19.