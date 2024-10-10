Lamar Jackson Viral Video: Ravens QB Says Loud Cincinnati Fan Made Him ‘Mad’ While He Was Dining

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens defeated the Bengals 41-38 and Lamar Jackson racked up 4 TDs for 348 yards. However, before this overtime victory, the Ravens QB had an unprecedented encounter, one that seemingly added to the list of reasons why Cincinnati lost to the Purple Murder.

On Saturday, Jackson went to a local restaurant to grab dinner with his teammates Zay Flowers and Eddie Jackson. The evening, instead of a private affair, turned into a fan interaction. While one of the Bengals fans was “nice,” another had a more intense approach toward Jackson and it did not sit well with him.

Recalling this instance, he addressed the reporters after his win at Paycor Stadium. Jackson narrated behind the scenes of the viral incident and said:

“I got mad, so I’m like, ‘She’s going to be the reason we end up winning.’ I wonder how she felt after that, though.”

This was the quarterback’s response after the “Cincinnati grandma” kept saying that the Bengals would “beat your [Ravens] a** tomorrow.” In the video that took the internet by storm, the woman could be seen leaning over Jackson’s shoulders as the camera captures her face.

This annoyed the QB, who jokingly added that it would be her fault if the Bengals lost. That is exactly what happened. In a show of on-field prowess, the Ravens ultimately came out as victors and Lamar cheekily expressed: