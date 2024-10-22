Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield Stats: Who Has Thrown More Touchdowns and Interceptions This Season?

Dec 30, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is congratulated by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

There are two Monday Night Football games during Week 7. In the first, old rivals renew hostilities when Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens travel to battle Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson and Mayfield have been stellar across the first portion of the 2024 campaign. Ahead of their matchup, Mayfield is third (109.4) in passer rating, while Jackson is tied for fourth (108.4) with Josh Allen. Both the Ravens and Bucs sat atop their divisions entering Week 7 because of the duo’s outstanding play.

This is the type of 3rd & Goal touchdown pass that separates great quarterbacks from good ones. Baker Mayfield is in the zone! pic.twitter.com/gmoN9lqd7M — Ben Slotnick️ (@SlotnickBen) October 4, 2024

Through six games, Jackson (1,529) holds a slight edge over Mayfield (1,489) in passing yards. Mayfield, though, has 15 touchdown passes; Jackson has 10 scoring throws. This differential, in part, is due to Baltimore’s prowess on the ground. Ravens running back Derrick Henry has eight rushing touchdowns, five more than all Buccaneers’ running backs (3) combined.

Mayfield’s larger burden in carrying his team’s offense is reflected in his interception total. The former No. 1 overall pick has tossed five interceptions so far this year. Jackson, opposing him, has been picked off just twice. Both of those interceptions went off his intended receiver’s hands before being hauled in by the defense.

BIG-TIME INT@Commanders secure their first interception of the season on Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/UiU5I3Yboz — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 13, 2024

Baltimore and Tampa Bay’s high-flying offenses are set to kickoff against one another at 8:15 p.m. E.T on ABC/ESPN. The second MNF game of the night – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals – begins at 9:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN+.