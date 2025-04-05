Lamar Jackson vs Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh In on the Number 8 Trademark Battle

The sports world saw an unexpected battle after Lamar Jackson filed a claim that Dale Jr.’s “8,” used for his motorsport company, was too similar to Jackson’s “ERA 8” brand. It’s now become a legal dispute! Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson weighed in on the controversy on their Nightcap podcast—lightly scoffing at the battle while also revealing that, to them, only one number is clearly synonymous with an athlete.

This isn’t the first time Lamar has been caught up in a trademark dispute over the number 8. Troy Aikman also has a beer company named “EIGHT,” which Lamar filed a trademark dispute against in July 2024. That matter is still pending, as trademark disputes can take up to a year to resolve.

Dale Jr., however, ultimately decided to wave the white flag in his dispute with Lamar. Today, he revealed that he is changing the “8” logo to a stylized version so that it doesn’t intrude on Lamar’s brand. It might not be the resolution the NFL quarterback hoped for, but it’s a legal one he’ll have to accept. Naturally, the Nightcap crew had thoughts—especially Chad Johnson, who weighed in after Shannon Sharpe asked for his take.

“Listen, man, Dale Jr., we’re talking about an icon. An icon in the racing world,” Johnson said, likely suggesting how foolish this dispute might have been.

Dale Jr. is indeed considered a legend in NASCAR racing. Particularly for his accomplishments, family legacy, and popularity within the sport. His father, Dale Sr., loved the sport so much that he died in a tragic crash during a race in 2001. Dale Jr. is a third-generation racecar driver in his family. So, it’s not just anyone sporting the Number 8.

Meanwhile, Sharpe took a different angle on the discussion. He pointed out that there’s only ever been one number in the sports world truly synonymous with a player’s name.

“When it comes to a number, the only number that’s synonymous is 23,” Sharpe said. “That’s really the only number. Look, I understand they retired Magic as 33 in college, but Kareem had 33, so he slid to 32. And boom.”

Sharpe also pointed out that other popular athletes like Shaquille O’Neal have changed their numbers in their careers. This is all to say that we don’t think of players associated with numbers like we do Michael Jordan and 23. And Lamar hasn’t accomplished nearly enough in his career yet to be viewed alongside a number.

Ravens Flock Word on the street is the Lamar & Earnhardt Jr. battle is pretty much over @ShannonSharpe @ShayShayMedia_ @ochocinco pic.twitter.com/Uv3Z7Vad8n — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) April 5, 2025

However, Johnson then had to remind Sharpe who he was talking to—Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, a guy whose name is literally tied to a number.

“Certain players, Unc, like when you see their number, a certain player resonates with that number. Regardless of what team and regardless of the color of a jersey. I ain’t trying to toot my own horn, but when you see 85, you know for the most part, I think it resonates…” Sharpe then cut off his co-host.

“I think of Isaac Curtis,” Sharpe joked.

“Stop lying, man,” Johnson retorted, who sported the 85 number throughout his college and NFL career.

Chad Johnson legally changed his name to “Ochocinco” in 2008, which is Spanish for 85. He later reverted to Johnson in 2012. It’s a great example of a player’s name resonating with a number—and it was hilarious that Sharpe didn’t acknowledge it during the conversation.

In conclusion, Lamar hasn’t spoken on either trademark claim that he filed. He stated that he wants to keep business off the football field, which is smart.

But this seems a little too cocky to be claiming a number when he’s only been in the NFL for eight seasons. Dale Jr. has been racing since 2000 and has donned the number eight for his entire career. You would think he should have more rights to the number than a young buck like Lamar.