Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes Stats: Who’s the More Accurate QB in Head-to-Head Matchups?

The NFL season has kicked off with an epic matchup between AFC biggies the Chiefs and the Ravens. The highly anticipated clash sees two of the best quarterbacks in the league going head-to-head to set the tone for the rest of the season.

As Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes try to best each other on the field, let’s take a look at their history to see who’s the more accurate QB between the two of them.

The two have met in five head-to-head matchups, with Mahomes emerging victorious four times, and the Ravens QB winning just once.

When looking at their performances across these matchups, including playoffs, Jackson has averaged 204.4 passing yards per game with a 55.6% completion rate, resulting in five touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Additionally, he has contributed 71.4 rushing yards per game, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

On the other hand, Mahomes has showcased a more dominant performance, averaging 344 passing yards per game with an impressive 72.7% completion percentage.

He has thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions in these matchups, while also adding 50 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to his tally.

History reveals that Mahomes is the most accurate quarterback when it comes to both of them. Will he replicate his previous successes against Jackson tonight?

Most notably, the two last went head to head in the previous season’s AFC championship game, which Kansas City won 17-10.

In the tightly contested matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, Jackson threw for 272 yards and added 54 rushing yards, but the Ravens struggled with three turnovers.

In contrast, Mahomes played a clean game, finishing with 241 passing yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. The Chiefs took control in the third quarter, breaking a 7-7 tie by scoring 10 points, ultimately leading them to Super Bowl 54.

Jackson will try to exact his revenge from Mahomes tonight, and perhaps try to level that mismatched record with the Chiefs star QB.

With the game currently in the second quarter, the Chiefs are leading with a score of 13-7.