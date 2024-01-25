How Did Ravens Defensive Star Roquan Smith Fire Up His Squad Before Playoff Battle Against Houston?

A rallying cry, “Let’s show the world who we are today,” by Roquan Smith resonated with his teammates and helped them deliver against the Texans in the Divisional Round. The star linebacker himself had a standout performance with seven tackles, including two for loss. Moreover, a mic’d-up video, recently posted by the Baltimore Ravens’ YouTube channel, showcased how he motivated the defensive line around him.

Roquan Smith’s pregame rallying cry was directed toward the hard work invested throughout the season and the need to thwart the Texans’ efforts. The result of his speech? They showed their defensive prowess, limiting the Texans to a mere 213 total yards, including a meager 38 rushing yards. The Ravens’ defense allowed only 10 first downs and prevented any points in the second half by the CJ Stroud-led offense.

“It’s kill or be killed. If kill ain’t on your mind, do that!” Smith said. “Like I said yesterday, you got to drag me off this field. I’ll die for this. So make sure, you got that mindset when you step out here. They ain’t gonna give it to you, we gotta take everything that they fu**ing worked for. Bring it up.”

Roquan Smith is a reflection of Baltimore’s legendary linebacker’s spirit, following in the footsteps of the iconic Ray Lewis. He has indeed contributed significantly to maintaining the team’s defensive standards with his relentless force and intensity. Smith’s impactful presence extends beyond the field, as he leads both in play and vocal leadership.

Smith is also known for being the first to the football and the loudest voice in the room. However, many are left wondering how they would get answers against the Chiefs with stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce since the Chiefs’ defensive strategy would center on containing Lamar Jackson’s rushing prowess.

The Ravens’ defense needs to be disciplined and minimize penalties to deny the Chiefs’ offense advantageous positions. Pressuring Mahomes should become a priority, as it could force quick decisions that may result in turnovers or incomplete passes. Disrupting Travis Kelce’s contributions could also prove vital.

Roquan Smith Compared The Baltimore Ravens’ Defense To A Jungle Safari

The Baltimore defense emerged as a daunting force in 2023. They have achieved a historic feat as the first unit to lead in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60), and takeaways (31). This triple crown victory elevated them to the ranks of legendary defenses like the 2003 Buccaneers, the 2013 Legion of Boom, and the Ray Lewis-led Ravens in 2000.

This season’s success wasn’t accidental but a testament to their collective determination. Roquan Smith detailed their fearless mentality. Smith recorded over 150 tackles, eight passes defended, and five tackles for loss in his first full year with the team. He said a couple of weeks ago, per Sports Illustrated:

“[We’re] just a bunch of hungry dogs. Like, have you ever been on a safari, [or] have you ever been in the wild and just seen cats that are trying to survive and trying to make their next meal? I feel like we have that mentality, and we know [that] if one gets a kill, we’re all going to share it, at the end of the day. And when you have that mentality, man, it’s pretty sweet.”

Baltimore’s defensive mindset has proven effective in the regular season, as they have thwarted top offenses. This makes the upcoming AFC Championship game an eagerly anticipated one. The Ravens are vying for a Super Bowl berth and will host the game at M&T Bank Stadium, which, by the way, would be their first home AFC title game since 1971.